What's the fallout from Israel's airstrike in Qatar?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the fallout from Israel’s attack on Hamas negotiators in Doha, Qatar, and the rapidly escalating military assault on Gaza.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 64,656 people and wounded 163,503 since October 2023.

According to Drop Site News, Since the Israeli military launched its offensive to seize and take control of Gaza City last month, it has issued multiple displacement orders for different neighborhoods in the area, culminating in a mass expulsion order on Monday for the entire city of nearly 1 million Palestinians. Many are simply unable to leave. Multiple displaced Palestinians in Gaza City told Drop Site News they cannot flee south because of the exorbitant travel costs, which can run as high as 4,000 shekels (around $1,200); the lack of space or shelter in severely overcrowded areas in the south; and the lack of safety from Israeli attacks anywhere in Gaza, including in so-called “humanitarian zones.

The United Nations’ Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has warned that an Israeli escalation in Gaza City would lead to “more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes.”

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani, co-editor of Jadaliyya and host of their Connections podcast, and contributing editor of the Middle East Report

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, author of the forthcoming book, "Crossing the Red Line"

Resources:

Huffington Post: Famine In Gaza Is Underway Amid Israel's U.S.-Backed Siege, Experts Confirm

Progress Center for Policies: The Israeli Operation in the Qatari Capital

The Guardian: The mathematics of starvation: how Israel caused a famine in Gaza