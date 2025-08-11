Study shows huge swaths of land across the globe are quickly drying

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we discuss a recent study that examines the world’s total supply of fresh water.

According to ProPublica, the study examines 22 years of observational data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment satellites, which measure changes in the mass of the earth and have been applied to estimate its water content. The parts of the world drying most acutely are becoming interconnected, forming what the study’s authors describe as “mega” regions spreading across the earth’s mid-latitudes. One of those regions covers almost the whole of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Asia.

Guest:

Abrahm Lustgarten, environmental reporter for ProPublica, and author of On The Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America

Resources:

ProPublica: The Drying Planet

The Los Angeles Times: Is Southern California prepared to avoid a ‘Day Zero’ water crisis?

Arizona State University News: New global study shows freshwater is disappearing at alarming rates

