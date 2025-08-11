How California communities are responding to sea level rise

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we discuss KALW's seven-part series on the growing threat of sea level rise along California’s coast.

From the San Diego / Tijuana Border all the way up to Humboldt Bay, reporters visited some of the people and places that are dealing with flooding, coastal erosion, and pollution, all made worse by rising tides.

According to a recent study by NASA, by 2050, sea levels in California are expected to increase between six and 14.5 inches (15 and 37 centimeters) higher than year 2000 levels. Melting glaciers and ice sheets, as well as warming ocean water, are primarily driving the rise.

Guests:

Wren Farrell, writer, producer, and emergency and disaster preparedness reporter at KALW

Philip Salata, investigative reporter and multimedia journalist at i-newsource focused on the environment and energy in San Diego and Imperial counties

Resources:

KALW: Sea Level Rise

KQED: Land Is Sinking Fast Around the Bay Area, Worsening the Effects of Sea Level Rise

San Francisco Chronicle: California’s largest cities, including S.F., are sinking. Maps show exactly where

