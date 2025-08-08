ICE ramps up recruitment & smashes car windows to make arrests

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing a new ProPublica investigation, We’ll Smash the F*cking Window Out and Drag Him Out.

Reporters Nicole Foy and McKenzie Funk found that ICE agents are using more violent tactics, including breaking car windows even when sobbing children or pregnant women are inside, to apprehend immigrants. They write that officers who break glass aren’t being disciplined — they’re being promoted.

And in an effort to increase recruitment, the federal government is offering new ICE agents a $50,000 signing bonus over three years, up to $60,000 in student loan forgiveness, and retirement benefits.

Guests:

Nicole Foy, fellow with ProPublica

McKenzie Funk, reporter with ProPublica

Jessica Washington, political reporter with the Intercept

Resources:

ProPublica: Bloodied Faces, Sobbing Children: Immigration Officers Smash Car Windows to Speed Up Arrests

The Intercept: Guess Who’s Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness: New ICE Agents