Native tribes sue US government over deaths, abuse at boarding schools

On this edition of Your Call, Washington Post reporter Dana Hedgpeth discusses her reporting on the 523 Indian boarding schools established in the US.

Hedgpeth and her colleagues found that 3,104 students died at boarding schools between 1828 and 1970, three times as many deaths as reported by the US Interior Department last year.

On Thursday, two Native American tribes filed a class-action lawsuit against the US government for its role in running a system that separated Native children from their families to eradicate their language and culture and force them to assimilate into White society.

Guest:

Dana Hedgpeth, reporter at The Washington Post and enrolled member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of North Carolina

Resources:

