Your Call

The future of zero-emission transportation in California

By Malihe Razazan
Published August 4, 2025 at 7:25 AM PDT
A Chevrolet Volt connected to a charging cord
Flickr Creative Commons
An electric vehicle being charged

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the future of zero-emission transportation in California.

In June, Trump signed three measures aimed at blocking the state’s strict truck and auto emissions policies. In response, Governor Gavin Newsom sued the federal government and issued an executive order to further California’s transition to clean vehicles. The order mandates that 100 percent of new car sales be zero-emission by 2035.

Guests:

David Reichmuth, senior engineer in the Clean Transportation program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Ken Alex, director of Project Climate at UC Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy, and Environment

Emily Pontecorvo, founding staff writer at Heatmap News

Resources:

The Guardian: Scientists slam Trump administration climate report as a ‘farce’ full of misinformation

Heatmap: The EPA Says Carbon Pollution Isn’t Dangerous. What Comes Next?

The Union of concerned scientists: Electric Vehicles Help Combat Climate Change, Here’s Why.

The Los Angeles Times: Trump’s EPA puts California in its crosshairs with its proposed car rules

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
