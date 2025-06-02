The overconsumption and health effects of ultra-processed foods

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer, chronic disease, and prevention by talking about the rise of ultra-processed foods in the US, which is at all-time high.

Over 50 percent of daily calories come from foods like chips, sugary breakfast cereals, processed meats, and soft drinks, which are linked to a greater risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, according to a number of studies.

How did ultra-processed foods come to dominate the US diet and what we can do about it?

Guests:

Michael Moss , Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and author of Salt Sugar Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us and Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions

Dr. Christopher Gardner , Professor of Medicine at Stanford University and director of the Stanford Prevention Research Center’s Nutrition Studies Group

Resources:

NutritionFacts.Org: Standard American Diet

The New Yorker: Why Is the American Diet So Deadly?

CNN: Ultraprocessed foods make up to 70% of the US food supply. How to reduce your intake

Vox: Will warning labels on ultra-processed foods make America healthy again?

Stanford: Twin research indicates that a vegan diet improves cardiovascular health