The overconsumption and health effects of ultra-processed foods
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer, chronic disease, and prevention by talking about the rise of ultra-processed foods in the US, which is at all-time high.
Over 50 percent of daily calories come from foods like chips, sugary breakfast cereals, processed meats, and soft drinks, which are linked to a greater risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, according to a number of studies.
How did ultra-processed foods come to dominate the US diet and what we can do about it?
Guests:
Michael Moss, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and author of Salt Sugar Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us and Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions
Dr. Christopher Gardner, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University and director of the Stanford Prevention Research Center’s Nutrition Studies Group
Resources:
NutritionFacts.Org: Standard American Diet
The New Yorker: Why Is the American Diet So Deadly?
CNN: Ultraprocessed foods make up to 70% of the US food supply. How to reduce your intake
Vox: Will warning labels on ultra-processed foods make America healthy again?
Stanford: Twin research indicates that a vegan diet improves cardiovascular health
Netflix documentary: You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment