The human cost of Russia's war in Ukraine & media coverage of tariffs

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Russia's war on Ukraine with Jen Stout, an award-winning journalist and author of Night Train to Odesa: Covering the Human Cost of Russia’s War.

Later in the show, we'll examine media coverage of Trump’s tariff policies, which have raised fears of a recession. California has filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's authority to impose sweeping tariffs.

Guests:

Jen Stout, award-winning journalist, photojournalist, writer, radio producer, and author of Night Train to Odesa

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter and author of several books, including It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America

Chris Lehmann, DC Bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

Resources:

Prospect: Concrete resistance: how one building symbolises Kharkiv’s defiance

DC Report: All The Damage Trump’s Tariffs Are Doing

The Nation: A Trade Catastrophe Could Be the Thing That Finally Tears the GOP Apart

Jen Stout will discuss her book on Tuesday, April 22, at 7 pm at Bird & Beckett Books & Records in San Francisco

