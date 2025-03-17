Trump's "minerals deal" with Ukraine & rebuilding after the LA fires

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, investigative journalist Antonia Juhasz discusses her new piece on Trump’s so-called “minerals agreement” with Ukraine. A significant portion of Ukraine's natural resources, including fossil fuels and minerals, is in territory controlled and occupied by Russia.

Later in the show, Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon discusses the debate over affordable and multifamily housing in the Pacific Palisades following the recent LA fires.

Guests:

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist focused on energy and climate policy, and author of several books, including her most recent, Black Tide: the Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill

Liam Dillon, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times focusing on housing affordability and neighborhood change across California

Resources:

Rolling Stone: Is Trump’s “Minerals Deal” a Fossil Fuel Shakedown?

The Los Angeles Times: Most Angelenos back tougher building codes, restrictions on homebuilding in wildfire zones, poll finds

