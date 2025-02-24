© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Big Oil spends millions to block climate action in California

By Malihe Razazan
Published February 24, 2025 at 9:33 AM PST
"13-aug_504x-72" BY FLICKR USER SCOTT HESS UNDER CC BY-NC 2.0 CROPPED AND RESIZED

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new analysis by Last Chance Alliance that shows the Oil and gas companies spent a record $38 million in 2024 to fight climate and environmental justice policies in California.

According to the LCA, lobbying and influence spending disclosures show that Big Oil spent $6.6 million in the fourth quarter attempting to shape statewide policy measures. That brings the annual price tag for last year to $38 million, shattering the annual state lobbying record for the industry by 45%, which stood at $26.2 million in 2017. Spending by two groups alone, Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) and Chevron, broke the previous record, coming in at $31.6 million in 2024. WSPA and Chevron accounted for 83% of the industry’s expenditure.

Guests:

Ryan Schleeter, communications director for The Climate Center

Christina Scaringe, California Climate Policy Director at the Center for Biological Diversity Climate Law Institute

Resources:

DAILY KOS: Big Oil Spent Spent $8.3 Million Lobbying California Officials In Second Quarter Of 2024

Inside Climate News: Big Oil’s Record-Breaking Spending on Lobbying Last Session Hobbled Key California Climate Measures

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan