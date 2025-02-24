Big Oil spends millions to block climate action in California

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new analysis by Last Chance Alliance that shows the Oil and gas companies spent a record $38 million in 2024 to fight climate and environmental justice policies in California.

According to the LCA, lobbying and influence spending disclosures show that Big Oil spent $6.6 million in the fourth quarter attempting to shape statewide policy measures. That brings the annual price tag for last year to $38 million, shattering the annual state lobbying record for the industry by 45%, which stood at $26.2 million in 2017. Spending by two groups alone, Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) and Chevron, broke the previous record, coming in at $31.6 million in 2024. WSPA and Chevron accounted for 83% of the industry’s expenditure.

Guests:

Ryan Schleeter, communications director for The Climate Center

Christina Scaringe, California Climate Policy Director at the Center for Biological Diversity Climate Law Institute

