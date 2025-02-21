SCOTUS on Press Freedom; and a new podcast: More to the Story

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss a lawsuit that could drastically change press freedom laws in the United States; that's one of many important cases headed to the US Supreme Court.

We also talk to Reveal podcast host Al Letson, about his new podcast “More to the Story” which is about to launch during a moment of massive media layoffs.

Guests:

Kelsey Reichmann , Supreme Court Reporter for Courthouse News Service

Al Letson , host of Reveal, and the new podcast More To The Story with Al Letson

Resources:

Yahoo News: Trump Is Using a Familiar Playbook to Erode U.S. Press Freedoms

Reveal: A frank conversation with a white nationalist