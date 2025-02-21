© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

SCOTUS on Press Freedom; and a new podcast: More to the Story

By Ethan Elkind,
Andrew Stelzer
Published February 21, 2025 at 7:17 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss a lawsuit that could drastically change press freedom laws in the United States; that's one of many important cases headed to the US Supreme Court.

We also talk to Reveal podcast host Al Letson, about his new podcast “More to the Story” which is about to launch during a moment of massive media layoffs.

Guests:

Kelsey Reichmann, Supreme Court Reporter for Courthouse News Service

Al Letson, host of Reveal, and the new podcast More To The Story with Al Letson

Resources:

Yahoo News: Trump Is Using a Familiar Playbook to Erode U.S. Press Freedoms

Reveal: A frank conversation with a white nationalist

Al Letson Reveals: An Interview with Roger Stone

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Andrew Stelzer