Your Call

EXPOSED: The Human Radiation Experiments at Hunters Point

By Malihe Razazan
Published December 13, 2024 at 9:23 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss an investigation by the San Francisco Public Press about how the U.S. Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory, based at a shipyard in San Francisco, exposed at least 1,073 dockworkers, military personnel, lab employees and others to radiation in technical exercises and medical experiments early in the Cold War. 

Guest:

Chris Roberts, award winning investigative journalist

Resources:

SF Public Press: Exposed: The Human Radiation Experiments at Hunters Point

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
