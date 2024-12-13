EXPOSED: The Human Radiation Experiments at Hunters Point
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss an investigation by the San Francisco Public Press about how the U.S. Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory, based at a shipyard in San Francisco, exposed at least 1,073 dockworkers, military personnel, lab employees and others to radiation in technical exercises and medical experiments early in the Cold War.
Guest:
Chris Roberts, award winning investigative journalist
Resources:
SF Public Press: Exposed: The Human Radiation Experiments at Hunters Point