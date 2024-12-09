Countries fail to agree on a global treaty to end plastic pollution

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing the UN plastic pollution summit in Busan, South Korea.

According to Reuters, countries negotiating a global treaty to curb plastic pollution failed to reach and agreement. More than 100 nations wanted to cap plastic production, while a coalition of oil and gas producers led by Saudi Arabia and included Iran, Russia, and other Gulf states under the Arab group, opposed the cap, insisting the treaty should focus solely on plastics waste management.

The fifth UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting intended to yield a legally binding global treaty in Busan, South Korea, was meant to be the final one.

Pamela Miller, executive director and founder of the Alaska Community Action on Toxics and chair of the International Pollutants Elimination Network

