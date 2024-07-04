"Making It In America" calls for the revival of US manufacturing

On this edition of Your Call, Rachel Slade will discuss "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA (And How It Got That Way)," a new book about global politics, economics, and labor through the story of textile manufacturing.

Slade explores how free trade deals have decimated towns across the country and focuses on a young couple in Maine who attempt to produce an American made, union made, American sourced sweatshirt.

Guest:

Rachel Slade, award winning writer, editor, and author of "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA (And How It Got That Way)"

Resources:

The New York Times: A Factory in Maine Proves ‘Made in America’ Is Still Possible