© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

"Making It In America" calls for the revival of US manufacturing

By Malihe Razazan
Published July 4, 2024 at 7:54 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Rachel Slade will discuss "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA (And How It Got That Way)," a new book about global politics, economics, and labor through the story of textile manufacturing.

Slade explores how free trade deals have decimated towns across the country and focuses on a young couple in Maine who attempt to produce an American made, union made, American sourced sweatshirt.

Guest:

Rachel Slade, award winning writer, editor, and author of "Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the USA (And How It Got That Way)"

Resources:

The New York Times: A Factory in Maine Proves ‘Made in America’ Is Still Possible

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan