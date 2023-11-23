Murder in Big Horn highlights the epidemic of MMIW

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Murder in Big Horn, a three-part docuseries on Showtime featuring stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Montana.

Over the past decade, dozens of Indigenous women and girls from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations have been murdered or gone missing in Big Horn County. Native families and journalists unravel a violent crisis set in motion almost 200 years ago during colonization.

What will it take to end this epidemic?

Guests:

Ivan MacDonald, co-producer of Murder in Big Horn, and co-director of two documentaries about MMIW, When They Were Here and Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible

Web Resources:

Vogue: A New Docuseries, Murder in Big Horn, Spotlights the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis

TIME: Murder in Big Horn Isn't Your Typical True Crime Story

Rolling Stone: Native American Women Keep Turning Up Dead. Why Is Nothing Being Done?

Variety: Showtime Docuseries ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Amplifies Terrifying Stories of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women