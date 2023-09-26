26.2 To Life takes us inside the San Quentin State Prison marathon

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss 26.226.2 TO LIFE, a documentary that follows inmates of San Quentin Prison as they undertake the challenge of running a marathon behind bars.

According to the Sentencing Project, There are 2 million people in the United States’ prisons and jails—a 500% increase over the last 40 years.

more than 200,000 of those incarcerated people are serving life sentences – one out of every seven in prison.

26.2 TO LIFE offers a rare glimpse into a world out of bounds, as inmates navigating life sentences seek redemption and freedom. What can their journeys tell us about the power of personal transformation within the structure of the American carceral system?

The film opened September 22 at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in Berkeley and Rialto Cinemas Sebastapol

Guests:

Christine Yoo is the director of 26.2 To Life, she is a director, producer, writer, and volunteer at San Quentin State Prison

Frank Ruona began coaching San Quentin’s 1000 mile club in 2005, a lifelong runner, he has run 78 marathons 38 ultras marathons

Markelle Taylor is a marathon athlete and former member of San Quentin’s 1000 mile club, he was released from prison in 2019, but not before qualifying for the Boston marathon. He continues to run and also serves on the board of Marin County’s Tamalpa Runners club.

Web Resources:

San Quentin Marathon: 26.2 To Life