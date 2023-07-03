© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean

By Malihe Razazan
Published July 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, environmentalist journalist Tina Gerhardt discusses her new book, Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean, which weaves together essays, maps, art, and poetry to show us—and make us see—island nations in a warming world and the impacts of sea level rise on islands around the world.

Island nations have contributed the least to CO2 emissions and global warming, but they are suffering the brunt of it. Pacific Island nations are responsible for 0.03 percent of global emissions, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Figures for islands in the Caribbean Sea are in a similar range.

Tina Gerhardt highlights Indigenous and Black voices and communities working to save their nations, histories, cultures, and languages.

Guest:

Christina Gerhardt, environmental journalist, Associate Professor at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley, and author of Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Why rising sea levels pose existential threat to the Bahamas – extract

Euro news: Tuvalu is recreating itself in the metaverse as climate change threatens to wipe it off the map

Grist: Erosion and sea-level rise are coming for their Louisiana home. They’re staying anyway.

NPR: Why Antarctica's melting ice is an existential crisis for people in Texas

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
