One Planet: The future of the Colorado River

Published December 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the future of the Colorado River, one of the country's most important sources of fresh water. Forty million people in seven states, 29 federally recognized tribes, and northern Mexico depend on the Colorado River, but it's drying up fast. It could lose 50 percent of its flow by 2050 if temperatures continue to rise.

The River also irrigates 5.5 million agricultural acres of land, including 15% of American agriculture and about 90% of the nation’s winter vegetables, according to Utah Water Resources. How is climate change affecting the flow of the Colorado River?

Guest:

Alex Hager, water and environment reporter covering the Colorado River basin for KUNC

Web Resources:

KUNC: A shrinking Lake Powell is causing costly problems for Page, Arizona

NPR: The law dividing the Colorado River turns 100 years old

The Washington Post: Officials fear ‘complete doomsday scenario’ for drought-stricken Colorado River

CNN: The Southwest's looming water battle 

Your Call Colorado Riverdroughtclimate crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
