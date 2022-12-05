One Planet: The future of the Colorado River

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the future of the Colorado River, one of the country's most important sources of fresh water. Forty million people in seven states, 29 federally recognized tribes, and northern Mexico depend on the Colorado River, but it's drying up fast. It could lose 50 percent of its flow by 2050 if temperatures continue to rise.

The River also irrigates 5.5 million agricultural acres of land, including 15% of American agriculture and about 90% of the nation’s winter vegetables, according to Utah Water Resources. How is climate change affecting the flow of the Colorado River?

Guest:

Alex Hager, water and environment reporter covering the Colorado River basin for KUNC

Web Resources:

