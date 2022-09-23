© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Media Roundtable: Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Fiona, fiver years after Maria

Published September 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM PDT
A woman clears debris on her property flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Alejandro Granadillo/AP
/
AP
A woman clears debris on her property flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Hurricane Fiona’s devastating impact on Puerto Rico. One million people are still without power and more than 450,000 are without water.

Guest:

Rafael Díaz Torres, investigative journalist with Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism and geography professor at the University of Puerto Rico

Web Resources:

Centro de Periodismo Investigativo: Hurricane Fiona: A Blow to Puerto Ricans’ Open Wound

The Washington Post: They were still rebuilding 5 years after Hurricane Maria. Then Fiona hit.

The New York Times: ¡Basta de Apagones! The Rot in Puerto Rico Runs Deeper Than Its Disastrous Power Company.

