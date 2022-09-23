Media Roundtable: Puerto Rico struggles to recover from Hurricane Fiona, fiver years after Maria

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Hurricane Fiona’s devastating impact on Puerto Rico. One million people are still without power and more than 450,000 are without water.

Guest:

Rafael Díaz Torres, investigative journalist with Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism and geography professor at the University of Puerto Rico

Web Resources:

Centro de Periodismo Investigativo: Hurricane Fiona: A Blow to Puerto Ricans’ Open Wound

The Washington Post: They were still rebuilding 5 years after Hurricane Maria. Then Fiona hit.

The New York Times: ¡Basta de Apagones! The Rot in Puerto Rico Runs Deeper Than Its Disastrous Power Company.

