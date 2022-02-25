Media Roundtable: NY Times investigates the true human cost of America's air wars

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss recent explosive New York Times investigation about the human toll of US airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria.

According to a hidden Pentagon archive of the US air war in the Middle East since 2014, "it has been marked by deeply flawed intelligence, rushed and often imprecise targeting, and the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, a sharp contrast to the American government’s image of war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs."

Guest:

Azmat Khan, award-winning investigative reporter and contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Hidden Pentagon Records Reveal Patterns of Failure in Deadly Airstrikes

The New York Times: Airstrikes allowed America to wage war with minimal risk to its troops

