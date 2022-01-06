Media Roundtable: Why local journalism matters for a healthy democracy

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the state of journalism in the US, and initiatives to save local journalism. Communities across the country have been increasingly losing access to local news sources- According to the Washington Post, between January 2005 and December 2020, about a quarter of U.S. local print newspapers ceased publishing. Over 200 counties in the US had no newspaper whatsoever. Why does local news matters, and how we can save it.

Robert McChesney, professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and cofounder of the media reform organization Free Press and the author of

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Nikki Usher , associate professor at the University of Illinois in the College of Media's Journalism Department, and the author of News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism

