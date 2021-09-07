© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Delta Update: Breakthrough Infections, Boosters & Why We Need To Prioritize Speeding Up Global Vaccine Distribution

Published September 7, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
51018703602_0cdb752713_c.jpeg
Nahom Tesfaye
/
UNICEF, WHO and the UN together with other partners hands over the first COVID-19 vaccines to Ministry of Health of Ethiopia

On this edition of Your Call, UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi will discuss how we'll get out of the pandemic. The US is now averaging 150,000 new cases every day.

Are booster shots necessary even though global vaccine distribution is still lagging far behind? About 60 percent of people in higher-income countries are vaccinated compared to only one percent of those in poorer countries. Experts say vaccine inequality is irresponsible and is causing hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths. What questions do you have?

Guest:

Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF

Web Resources:

The San Francisco Chronicle: Delta means we may never eradicate COVID. UCSF's Monica Gandhi on our only escape route left

The San Francisco Chronicle: Should you get a booster given global vaccine shortages? Here's what ethicists say

MarketWatch: COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are more complicated than they appear. Here’s why.

The Los Angeles Times: The world needs more COVID vaccines. That gives Biden a chance to lead

Scientific American, Emily Willingham: ‘Breakthrough’ Infections Do Not Mean COVID Vaccines Are Failing

The New York Times, David Leonhardt: One in 5,000

