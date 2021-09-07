Delta Update: Breakthrough Infections, Boosters & Why We Need To Prioritize Speeding Up Global Vaccine Distribution

On this edition of Your Call, UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi will discuss how we'll get out of the pandemic. The US is now averaging 150,000 new cases every day.

Are booster shots necessary even though global vaccine distribution is still lagging far behind? About 60 percent of people in higher-income countries are vaccinated compared to only one percent of those in poorer countries. Experts say vaccine inequality is irresponsible and is causing hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths. What questions do you have?

Dr. Monica Gandhi , professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF

