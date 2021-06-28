One Planet: How is California Preparing For A Future With Less Water?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are having a conversation with award winning journalist and author Mark Arax about the looming water shortages in California. In May Gov. Gavin Newsom placed 41 of the state’s 58 counties under a drought emergency. With California in the midst of another drought, how is the state preparing for a possible water shortage?

Guets:

Mark Arax, award-winning journalist and author of The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California

