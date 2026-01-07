KALW Almanac - Wednesday January 7, 2026

Today is Wednesday the 7th of January of 2026

January 7 is the seventh day of the year

358 days remain until the end of the year

71 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:25:31 am

and sunset will be at 5:07:57 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:16:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:02 am at 5.48 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:34 am at 2.34 feet

The next high tide at 1:03 pm at 5.39 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:45 pm at -0.04 feet

The Moon is currently 78.9% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days at Saturday the 10th of January of 2026 at 7:48 am

Today is....

Distaff Day

Harlem Globetrotter's Day

I'm Not Going to Take it Anymore Day

International Programmers' Day

National Bobblehead Day

National Old Rock Day

National Pass Gas Day

National Tempura Day

Today is also....

Christmas (Eastern Orthodox Churches and Churches using the Julian calendar, Rastafari)

Christmas in Russia

Christmas in Ukraine

Christmas in Serbia

Ethiopian Christmas

Remembrance Day of the Dead in Armenia

Distaff Day in medieval Europe

Pioneer's Day in Liberia

Tricolour Day or Festa del Tricolore in Italy

Victory from Genocide Day in Cambodia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! We get to sing Happy Birthday to you and also to....

1800 – Millard Fillmore, American politician, 13th President of the United States (died 1874)

1891 – Zora Neale Hurston, American novelist, short story writer, and folklorist (died 1960)

1898 – Al Bowlly, Mozambican-English singer-songwriter

1899 – Francis Poulenc, French pianist and composer (died 1963)

1910 – Orval Faubus, American soldier and politician, 36th Governor of Arkansas (died 1994)

1912 – Charles Addams, American cartoonist, created The Addams Family (died 1988)

1922 – Jean-Pierre Rampal, French flute player (died 2000)

1925 – Gerald Durrell, Indian-English zookeeper, conservationist and author, founded Durrell Wildlife Park (died 1995)

1928 – William Peter Blatty, American author and screenwriter (died 2017)

1943 – Sadako Sasaki, Japanese survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, known for one thousand origami cranes (died 1955)

1946 – Jann Wenner, American publisher, co-founded Rolling Stone

1948 – Kenny Loggins, American singer-songwriter[135]

1950 – Juan Gabriel, Mexican singer-songwriter (died 2016)

1957 – Nicholson Baker, American novelist and essayist

1957 – Katie Couric, American television journalist, anchor, and author

1963 – Rand Paul, American politician and physician

1964 – Nicolas Cage, American actor

....and on this day in history....

1610 – Galileo Galilei makes his first observation of the four Galilean moons: Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa, although he is not able to distinguish the last two until the following night.

1835 – HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin on board, drops anchor off the Chonos Archipelago.

1894 – Thomas Edison makes a kinetoscopic film of someone sneezing. On the same day, his employee, William Kennedy Dickson, receives a patent for motion picture film.

1904 – The distress signal "CQD" is established only to be replaced two years later by "SOS".

1920 – The New York State Assembly refuses to seat five duly elected Socialist assemblymen.

1927 – The first transatlantic commercial telephone service is established from New York City to London.

1954 – Georgetown–IBM experiment: The first public demonstration of a machine translation system is held in New York at the head office of IBM.

1955 – Contralto Marian Anderson becomes the first person of color to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in Giuseppe Verdi's Un ballo in maschera.

1959 – The United States recognizes the new Cuban government of Fidel Castro.

1980 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter authorizes legislation giving $1.5 billion in loans to bail out the Chrysler Corporation.

1999 – The Senate trial in the impeachment of U.S. President Bill Clinton begins.