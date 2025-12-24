KALW Almanac - Wednesday December 24, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 24th of December of 2025

December 24 is the 358th day of the year

seven days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:23:10 am

and sunset will be at 4:56:50 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:10:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.7°F.

the first high tide will be at 2:17 am at 4.86 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:06 am at 3.2 feet

The next high tide will be this afternon at 12:33 pm at 5.42 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 7:39 pm at -0.31 feet

The Moon is about 18.5% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 27th of December of 2025 at 11:10 am

Today is....

Christmas Eve

Last-Minute Shopper's Day

National Eggnog Day

Today is also...

Aðfangadagskvöld, "Oth-fang-ah-dagu-skv-old" the day when the 13th and the last Yule Lad arrives to towns in Iceland

Feast of the Seven Fishes among Italian Americans

Juleaften "you-lay-off-ten" in Denmark

Julaften "YOO-laf-ten" in Norway

Julafton "YOO-laft-on" in Sweden

Nittel Nacht in some Orthodox Jewish denominations

Nochebuena (Spain and Spanish-speaking countries)

The Declaration of Christmas Peace on the Old Great Square of Turku, Finland's official Christmas City

Wigilia "vee-GHEE-lia" in Poland

Quviasukvik, "Koo-vee-ah-sook-vik," the Inuit new year in Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia

Kūčios "Goo-Chee-Ohss" in Lithuania

Independence Day in Libya

Day of Military Honour – Siege of Ismail in Russia

If today is your birthday, you get to go down the chimney with....

1809 – Kit Carson, American general (died 1868)

1905 – Howard Hughes, American businessman, engineer, and pilot (died 1976)

1907 – I. F. Stone, American journalist and author (died 1989)

1910 – Fritz Leiber, American author and poet (died 1992)

1922 – Ava Gardner, American actress (died 1990)

1924 – Lee Dorsey, American singer-songwriter (died 1986)

1927 – Mary Higgins Clark, American author (died 2020)

1940 – Anthony Fauci, American physician, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

1944 – Mike Curb, American businessman and politician, 42nd Lieutenant Governor of California

1944 – Woody Shaw, American trumpeter (died 1989)

1946 – Jan Akkerman, Dutch rock guitarist and songwriter

1946 – Jeff Sessions, American lawyer and politician, 44th Attorney General of Alabama and 84th Attorney General of the United States

1956 – Anil Kapoor, Indian actor and producer

1957 – Hamid Karzai, Afghan politician, 12th President of Afghanistan

1971 – Ricky Martin, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and actor

1973 – Stephenie Meyer, American author and film producer

Today is also....

1777 – Kiritimati, also called Christmas Island, is discovered by James Cook.

1814 – Representatives of the United Kingdom and the United States sign the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.

1818 – The first performance of "Silent Night" takes place in the Nikolauskirche in Oberndorf, Austria.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy begins that night, wrapping up the following morning.

1871 – The opera Aida premieres in Cairo, Egypt.

1906 – Reginald Fessenden transmits the first radio broadcast; consisting of a poetry reading, a violin solo, and a speech.

1913 – The Italian Hall disaster in Calumet, Michigan results in the deaths of 73 striking workers families at a Christmas party participants (including 59 children) when someone falsely yells "fire".

1914 – World War I: The "Christmas truce" begins.

1929 – A four alarm fire breaks out in the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.

1955 – A flood devastates California, killing 74 people across portions of the state.

1968 – Apollo program: The crew of Apollo 8 enters into orbit around the Moon, becoming the first humans to do so. They performed ten lunar orbits, took the Earthrise photograph, broadcast live TV pictures, and read the first ten verses of Genesis.

1973 – District of Columbia Home Rule Act is passed, allowing residents of Washington, D.C. to elect their own local government.