KALW Almanac - Friday December 19, 2025

Today is Friday, the 19th of December of 2025

December 19 is the 353rd day of the year

12 days remain until the end of the year

2 days until Winter begins

Winter Solstice occurs on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 7:03 AM

Today is the fourth day of Las Posadas

and tonight is the sixth night of Hannukah

Sunrise at 7:20:48 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:06 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:07:27 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.8°F.

The first low tide was at 3:37 am at 3.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:17 am at 6.23 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:40 pm at -0.61 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:58 pm at 4.73 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4% visible

We can call it a New Moon

It will be Zero percent visible today at 5:43 pm

Today is....

Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Emo Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Underdog Day

Today is also....

Goa Liberation Day in Goa, India

National Heroes and Heroines Day in Anguilla

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1820 – Mary Livermore, American journalist and abolitionist and women's rights activist (died 1905)

1888 – Fritz Reiner, Hungarian-American conductor (died 1963)

1899 – Martin Luther King Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (died 1984)

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (died 1982)

1910 – Jean Genet, French novelist, playwright, and poet (died 1986)

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (died 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (died 1987)

1924 – Cicely Tyson, American actress (died 2021)

1932 – Lola Hendricks, African American civil rights activist (died 2013)

1935 – Bobby Timmons, American pianist and composer (died 1974)

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2016)

1942 – Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (died 2011)

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan paleontologist and politician (died 2022)

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1945 – John McEuen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer

....and on this day in history....

1776 – Thomas Paine publishes one of a series of pamphlets in The Pennsylvania Journal entitled "The American Crisis".

1900 – French parliament votes amnesty for all involved in scandalous army treason trial known as Dreyfus affair.

1932 – BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1972 – Apollo program: The last crewed lunar flight, Apollo 17, carrying Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt, returns to Earth.

1974 – Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the Twenty-fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1986 – Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.

1995 – The United States Government restores federal recognition to the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Native American tribe.

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second president of the United States to be impeached.

2012 – Park Geun-hye is elected the first female president of South Korea.