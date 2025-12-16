KALW Almanac - Tuesday December 16, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of December of 2025,

December 16 is the 350th day of the year

15 days remain until the end of the year

5 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice occurs on Sunday December 21, 2025 7:03 AM Pacific Time

Sunrise at 7:19:01 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:49 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:05:55 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F

The first low tide was at 1:33 am at 2.83 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:37 am at 6.09 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:57 pm at -0.09 feet

and the next final tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:56 pm at 4.44 feet

The Moon is currently 10.9% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 3 days Friday the 19th of December of 2025 at 5:43 pm

Today is....

Barbie and Barney Backlash Day

Boston Tea Party Day

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

Stupid Toy Day

Today is also....

Day of Reconciliation, formerly celebrated as Day of the Vow by the Afrikaners in South Africa

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kazakhstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

National Day, celebrates the withdrawal of United Kingdom from Bahrain, making Bahrain an independent emirate in 1971.

National Sports Day in Thailand

The first day of Las Posadas in Mexico, Latin America

The beginning of the nine-day celebration beginning December 16 and ending December 24, celebrating the trials which Mary and Joseph endured before finding a place to stay where Jesus could be born

The first day of the Simbang Gabi novena of masses in The Philippines

Victory Day observances, celebration of the India-Bangladesh allied victory over Pakistan armed forces and the Liberation of Bangladesh.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to have cake and ice cream with....

1485 – Catherine of Aragon, Spanish princess, later queen consort of England (died 1536)

1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (died 1827)

1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (died 1817)

1863 – George Santayana, Spanish philosopher, novelist, and poet (died 1952)

1866 – Wassily Kandinsky, Russian-French painter and theorist (died 1944)

1882 – Zoltán Kodály, Hungarian composer, conductor, and musicologist (died 1967)

1899 – Noël Coward, English actor, playwright, and composer (died 1973)

1900 – V. S. Pritchett, British writer and literary critic (died 1997)

1901 – Margaret Mead, American anthropologist and author (died 1978)

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, English science fiction writer (died 2008)

1928 – Philip K. Dick, American philosopher and author (died 1982)

1936 – Morris Dees, American lawyer and activist, co-founded the Southern Poverty Law Center

1938 – Liv Ullmann, Norwegian actress, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Lesley Stahl, American journalist and actress

1946 – Benny Andersson, Swedish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1946 – Trevor Pinnock, English harpsichord player and conductor

1951 – Robben Ford, American guitarist and songwriter

1965 – J. B. Smoove, American comedian, writer, and actor

....and on this day in history.....

533 – The Digest, the great collection of all Roman jurists' law, is issued together with a new official law textbook for legal schools, The Institutes.

1653 – English Interregnum: The Protectorate: Oliver Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland.

1707 – Most Recent Eruption of Mount Fuji.

1773 – American Revolution: Boston Tea Party: Members of the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians dump hundreds of crates of tea into Boston harbor as a protest against the Tea Act.

1777 – Virginia becomes the first state to ratify the Articles of Confederation.

