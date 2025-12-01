KALW Almanac - Monday December 1, 2025
Today is Monday, the 1st of December of 2025
December 1 is the 335th day of the year
30 days remain until the end of the year
Sunrise at 7:07:01 am
and sunset will be at 4:51:01 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:59:01 am
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.
The first low tide was at 12:30 am at 1.59 feet
The first high tide will be at 6:58 am at 6.34 feet
The next low tide at 1:53 pm at 0.03 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:20 pm at 4.52 feet
The Moon is currently 83.7% visible
It a Waxing Gibbous moon
It will be a Full Moon in 3 days Thursday the 4th of December of 2025 at 3:14 pm
Today is....
Cyber Monday
Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day
Civil Air Patrol Day
Day With(out) Art
Eat a Red Apple Day
Great Union Day
National Christmas Lights Day
National Cookie Cutter Day
National Fried Pie Day
National Peppermint Bark Day
National Pie Day
Rosa Parks Day, Also known as National Day of Courage
Walt Disney Day
Wear a Dress Day
Today is also....
Antarctica Day
Battle of the Sinop Day in Russia
Damrong Rajanubhab Day inThailand
First President Day in Kazakhstan
Freedom and Democracy Day in Chad
Great Union Day, celebrates the union of Transylvania with Romania in 1918 in Romania
Military Abolition Day in Costa Rica
National Day in Myanmar
Republic Day in Central African Republic
Restoration of Independence Day in Portugal
Self-governance Day or Fullveldisdagurinn in Iceland
Teachers' Day in Panama
World AIDS Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....
624 – Hasan ibn Ali, the second Shia Imam (died 670)
1761 – Marie Tussaud, French-English sculptor, founded Madame Tussauds Wax Museum (died 1850)
1792 – Nikolai Lobachevsky, Russian mathematician and geometer (died 1856)
1886 – Rex Stout, American detective novelist (died 1975)
1886 – Zhu De, Chinese general and politician, 1st Vice Chairman of the People's Republic of China (died 1976)
1896 – Georgy Zhukov, Russian general and politician, 2nd Minister of Defence for the Soviet Union (died 1974)
1913 – Mary Martin, American actress and singer (died 1990)
1923 – Dick Shawn, American actor (died 1987)
1923 – Stansfield Turner, American admiral and academic, 12th Director of Central Intelligence (died 2018)
1931 – Jim Nesbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died
1933 – Lou Rawls, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (died 2006)
1934 – Billy Paul, American soul singer (died 2016)
1939 – Lee Trevino, American golfer and sportscaster
1940 – Richard Pryor, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2005)
1945 – Bette Midler, American singer-songwriter, actress and producer
1946 – Jonathan Katz, American comedian and actor
1946 – Gilbert O'Sullivan, Irish singer-songwriter and pianist
1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist (died 1993)
1951 – Jaco Pastorius, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (died 1987)
1951 – Treat Williams, American actor (died 2023)
1958 – Candace Bushnell, American journalist and author
1970 – Sarah Silverman, American comedian, actress, and singer
1985 – Philip DeFranco, American media host and YouTube personality
1988 – Zoë Kravitz, American actress, singer, and model
....and on this day in history....
1662 – Diarist John Evelyn records skating on the frozen lake in St James's Park, London, watched by Charles II and Queen Catherine.
1824 – United States presidential election: Since no candidate received a majority of the total electoral college votes in the election, the United States House of Representatives is given the task of deciding the winner in accordance with the Twelfth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
1834 – Slavery is abolished in the Cape Colony in accordance with the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.
1865 – Shaw University, the first historically black university in the southern United States, is founded in Raleigh, North Carolina.
1878 – President Rutherford B. Hayes gets the first telephone installed in the White House.
1918 – Iceland becomes a sovereign state, yet remains a part of the Danish kingdom.
1919 – Lady Astor becomes the first female Member of Parliament (MP) to take her seat in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom. (She had been elected to that position on November 28.)
1952 – The New York Daily News reports the news of Christine Jorgensen, the first notable case of sex reassignment surgery.
1955 – American Civil Rights Movement: In Montgomery, Alabama, seamstress Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat to a white man and is arrested for violating the city's racial segregation laws, an incident which leads to that city's bus boycott.
1959 – Cold War: Opening date for signature of the Antarctic Treaty, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and bans military activity on the continent.
1973 – Papua New Guinea gains self-government from Australia.
1988 – World AIDS Day is proclaimed worldwide by the UN member states.
1988 – Benazir Bhutto, is named as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first female leader to lead a Muslim nation.
1990 – Channel Tunnel sections started from the United Kingdom and France meet beneath the seabed.
2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is inaugurated as the president of Mexico, marking the first peaceful transfer of executive federal power to an opposing political party following a free and democratic election in Mexico's history.
2006 – The law on same-sex marriage comes into force in South Africa, legalizing same-sex marriage for the first time on the African continent.
2019 – Arsenal Women 11–1 Bristol City Women breaks the record for most goals scored in a FA Women's Super League match, with Vivianne Miedema involved in ten of the eleven Arsenal goals.
2019 – The outbreak of coronavirus infection began in Wuhan.