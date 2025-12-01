KALW Almanac - Monday December 1, 2025

Today is Monday, the 1st of December of 2025

December 1 is the 335th day of the year

30 days remain until the end of the year

Sunrise at 7:07:01 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:01 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:59:01 am

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.

The first low tide was at 12:30 am at 1.59 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:58 am at 6.34 feet

The next low tide at 1:53 pm at 0.03 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:20 pm at 4.52 feet

The Moon is currently 83.7% visible

It a Waxing Gibbous moon

It will be a Full Moon in 3 days Thursday the 4th of December of 2025 at 3:14 pm

Today is....

Cyber Monday

Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day

Civil Air Patrol Day

Day With(out) Art

Eat a Red Apple Day

Great Union Day

National Christmas Lights Day

National Cookie Cutter Day

National Fried Pie Day

National Peppermint Bark Day

National Pie Day

Rosa Parks Day, Also known as National Day of Courage

Walt Disney Day

Wear a Dress Day

Today is also....

Antarctica Day

Battle of the Sinop Day in Russia

Damrong Rajanubhab Day inThailand

First President Day in Kazakhstan

Freedom and Democracy Day in Chad

Great Union Day, celebrates the union of Transylvania with Romania in 1918 in Romania

Military Abolition Day in Costa Rica

National Day in Myanmar

Republic Day in Central African Republic

Restoration of Independence Day in Portugal

Self-governance Day or Fullveldisdagurinn in Iceland

Teachers' Day in Panama

World AIDS Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

624 – Hasan ibn Ali, the second Shia Imam (died 670)

1761 – Marie Tussaud, French-English sculptor, founded Madame Tussauds Wax Museum (died 1850)

1792 – Nikolai Lobachevsky, Russian mathematician and geometer (died 1856)

1886 – Rex Stout, American detective novelist (died 1975)

1886 – Zhu De, Chinese general and politician, 1st Vice Chairman of the People's Republic of China (died 1976)

1896 – Georgy Zhukov, Russian general and politician, 2nd Minister of Defence for the Soviet Union (died 1974)

1913 – Mary Martin, American actress and singer (died 1990)

1923 – Dick Shawn, American actor (died 1987)

1923 – Stansfield Turner, American admiral and academic, 12th Director of Central Intelligence (died 2018)

1931 – Jim Nesbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died

1933 – Lou Rawls, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (died 2006)

1934 – Billy Paul, American soul singer (died 2016)

1939 – Lee Trevino, American golfer and sportscaster

1940 – Richard Pryor, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2005)

1945 – Bette Midler, American singer-songwriter, actress and producer

1946 – Jonathan Katz, American comedian and actor

1946 – Gilbert O'Sullivan, Irish singer-songwriter and pianist

1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist (died 1993)

1951 – Jaco Pastorius, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (died 1987)

1951 – Treat Williams, American actor (died 2023)

1958 – Candace Bushnell, American journalist and author

1970 – Sarah Silverman, American comedian, actress, and singer

1985 – Philip DeFranco, American media host and YouTube personality

1988 – Zoë Kravitz, American actress, singer, and model

....and on this day in history....

1662 – Diarist John Evelyn records skating on the frozen lake in St James's Park, London, watched by Charles II and Queen Catherine.

1824 – United States presidential election: Since no candidate received a majority of the total electoral college votes in the election, the United States House of Representatives is given the task of deciding the winner in accordance with the Twelfth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1834 – Slavery is abolished in the Cape Colony in accordance with the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.

1865 – Shaw University, the first historically black university in the southern United States, is founded in Raleigh, North Carolina.

1878 – President Rutherford B. Hayes gets the first telephone installed in the White House.

1918 – Iceland becomes a sovereign state, yet remains a part of the Danish kingdom.

1919 – Lady Astor becomes the first female Member of Parliament (MP) to take her seat in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom. (She had been elected to that position on November 28.)

1952 – The New York Daily News reports the news of Christine Jorgensen, the first notable case of sex reassignment surgery.

1955 – American Civil Rights Movement: In Montgomery, Alabama, seamstress Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat to a white man and is arrested for violating the city's racial segregation laws, an incident which leads to that city's bus boycott.

1959 – Cold War: Opening date for signature of the Antarctic Treaty, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and bans military activity on the continent.

1973 – Papua New Guinea gains self-government from Australia.

1988 – World AIDS Day is proclaimed worldwide by the UN member states.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto, is named as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first female leader to lead a Muslim nation.

1990 – Channel Tunnel sections started from the United Kingdom and France meet beneath the seabed.

2000 – Vicente Fox Quesada is inaugurated as the president of Mexico, marking the first peaceful transfer of executive federal power to an opposing political party following a free and democratic election in Mexico's history.

2006 – The law on same-sex marriage comes into force in South Africa, legalizing same-sex marriage for the first time on the African continent.

2019 – Arsenal Women 11–1 Bristol City Women breaks the record for most goals scored in a FA Women's Super League match, with Vivianne Miedema involved in ten of the eleven Arsenal goals.

2019 – The outbreak of coronavirus infection began in Wuhan.

