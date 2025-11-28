KALW Almanac - Friday November 28, 2025

Today is Friday, the 28th of November of 2025

November 28 is the 332nd day of the year

33 days remain until the end of the year

23 days until Winter Solstice

Sunrise at 7:04:08 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:36 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:57:52 am.

the first high tide was at 5:13 am at 5.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:13 am at 2.6 feet

The next high tide at 4:16 pm at 4.37 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:49 pm at 0.68 feet

The Moon is currently 53.0% visible

It's the First Quarter Moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days 4th of December of 2025 at 3:14 pm

Today is....

Black Friday

Buy Nothing Day

Fur Free Friday

International Systems Engineer Day

It's Letter Writing Day

Maize Day

Make Your Own Head Day

National Day of Listening

National Flossing Day

National French Toast Day

National Leftovers Day

National Native American Heritage Day

Red Planet Day

Sinkie Day

Turkey Leftover Day

You're Welcome-giving Day

Today is also....

Independence Day, celebrating the independence of Albania from Turkey in 1912, the first Albanian flag raise by Skanderbeg in 1443, and for the new parliamentary constitution in 1998.

Independence Day in Mauritania, celebrate the independence of Mauritania from France in 1960.

Independence Day in Panama, celebrate the independence of Panama from Spain in 1821.

Proclamation of Independence Day in Timor-Leste, celebrating the declaration of independence of the Democratic Republic of East Timor from Portugal in 1975.

Republic Day in Burundi

Republic Day Chad

Bedfordshire day is celebrated in the county of Bedfordshire to celebrate the birth of John Bunyan

Bukovina Day in Romania

Heroes' Day in Sri Lanka

Hōonkō in Japan

Navy Day in Iran

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You get to share leftovers with....

1631 – Abraham Brueghel, Flemish Baroque painter (died 1690)

1632 – Jean-Baptiste Lully, Italian-French composer and manager (died 1687)

1757 – William Blake, English poet and painter (died 1827)

1820 – Friedrich Engels, German-English philosopher, economist, and journalist (died 1895)

1904 – Nancy Mitford, English journalist and author (died 1973)

1908 – Claude Lévi-Strauss, Belgian-French anthropologist and ethnologist (died 2009)

1929 – Berry Gordy, American songwriter and producer, founded Motown Records

1932 – Gato Barbieri, Argentinian saxophonist and composer (died 2016)

1936 – Gary Hart, American lawyer and politician, 6th United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland

1943 – Randy Newman, American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist

1944 – Rita Mae Brown, American novelist, poet, and screenwriter

1948 – Dick Morris, American political consultant, journalist, and author

1949 – Paul Shaffer, Canadian-American singer, keyboard player, and bandleader

1962 – Jon Stewart, American comedian, actor, and television host

1966 – Sam Seder, American actor and political commentator

1967 – Anna Nicole Smith, American model, actress, and television personality (died 2007)

....and on this day in history....

1582 – In Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway pay a £40 (equivalent to £14,557 in 2023) bond in lieu of posting wedding banns, which enables them to marry immediately.

1811 – Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, also known as The Emperor Concerto, premieres at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig.

1843 – Ka Lā Hui (Hawaiian Independence Day): The Kingdom of Hawaii is officially recognized by the United Kingdom and France as an independent nation.

1893 – The 1893 New Zealand general election is the first election that included Women voters.

1919 – Lady Astor is elected as a Member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. She is the first woman to sit in the House of Commons. (Countess Markievicz, the first to be elected, refused to sit.)

1925 – The Grand Ole Opry begins broadcasting in Nashville, Tennessee, as the WSM Barn Dance.

1943 – World War II: Tehran Conference: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin meet in Tehran, Iran, to discuss war strategy.

1989 – Cold War: Velvet Revolution: In the face of protests, the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia announces it will give up its monopoly on political power.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigns as leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, as Prime Minister. She is succeeded in both positions by John Major.

Thanksgiving Day Almanac

It's Thursday, the 27th of November of 2025,

Thanksgiving Day

November 27 is the 331st day of the year

34 days remain until the end of the year

and 24 days until Winter Solstice

Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:03:09 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:51 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:57:30 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.3°F.

The first high tide was at 4:35 am at 4.81 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 10:00 am at 3.19 feet

The next high tide at 2:54 pm at 4.65 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:57 pm at 0.33 feet

Today is....

Family Health History Day

National Bavarian Cream Pie Day

National Craft Jerky Day

National Day of Mourning

National Electric Guitar Day

National Pins And Needles Day

Pie in the Face Day

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey-Free Thanksgiving

Turtle Adoption Day

Unthanksgiving Day

Today is also....

Lancashire Day (United Kingdom)

Maaveerar Day (Tamil Eelam, Sri Lanka)

Naval Infantry Day (Russia)

Teacher's Day (Spain)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1907 – L. Sprague de Camp, American historian and author (died 2000)

1909 – James Agee, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (died 1955)

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, American actor and television host (died 1998)

1925 – Derroll Adams, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (died 2000)

1932 – Benigno Aquino Jr., Filipino journalist and politician (died 1983)

1935 – Les Blank, American director and producer (died 2013)

1936 – Gail Sheehy, American journalist and author (died 2020)

1940 – Bruce Lee, American-Chinese actor, martial artist, and screenwriter (died 1973)

1942 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 1970)

1955 – Bill Nye, American engineer, educator, and television host

1957 – Caroline Kennedy, American lawyer and diplomat, 27th United States Ambassador to Australia, daughter of President John F. Kennedy

1960 – Tim Pawlenty, American lawyer and politician, 39th Governor of Minnesota

1961 – Steve Oedekerk, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1979 – Hilary Hahn, American violinist

....and on this day in history....

1896 – Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss is first performed.

1924 – In New York City, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is held.

1945 – CARE (then the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe) is founded to send CARE Packages of food relief to Europe after World War II.

1968 – Penny Ann Early becomes the first woman to play in a major professional men's basketball league, for the Kentucky Colonels in an ABA game against the Los Angeles Stars.

1978 – In San Francisco, city mayor George Moscone and openly gay city supervisor Harvey Milk are assassinated by former supervisor Dan White.