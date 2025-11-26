KALW Almanac - Wednesday November 26, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of November of 2025,

November 26 is the 330th day of the year

35 days remain until the end of the year

25 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:02:10 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:09 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:57:09 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.5°F

The first high tide was at 3:53 am at 4.63 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:37 am at 3.52 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:45 pm at 5.01 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:04 pm at 0.06 feet

The Moon is currently 32.6% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

It will be the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thanksgiving Day Thursday the 27th of November of 2025 at 10:59 pm

Today is....

Blackout Wednesday

Good Grief Day

National Cake Day

National Family Caregivers Day

National Jukebox Day

Tie One On Day

What Do You Love About America Day

Today is also....

Constitution Day in Abkhazia, Georgia

Constitution Day in India

Republic Day in Mongolia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1792 – Sarah Moore Grimké, American abolitionist, suffragust, orator and author (died 1873)

1895 – Bill W., American activist, co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous (died 1971)

1909 – Eugène Ionesco, Romanian-French playwright and critic (died 1994))

1912 – Eric Sevareid, American journalist (died 1992)

1917 – Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish-American record producer (died 1989)

1919 – Frederik Pohl, American journalist and author (died 2013)

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist, created Peanuts (died 2000)

1933 – Robert Goulet, American-Canadian singer and actor (died 2007)

1938 – Rich Little, Canadian-American comedian, actor, and singer

1939 – Wayland Flowers, American actor and puppeteer (died 1988)

1939 – Tina Turner, American-Swiss singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress (died 2023)

1940 – Davey Graham, English guitarist and songwriter (died 2008)

1952 – Wendy Turnbull, Australian tennis player

1954 – Roz Chast, American cartoonist

1975 – DJ Khaled, American rapper and producer

....and on this day in history.....

1789 – A national Thanksgiving Day is observed in the United States as proclaimed by President George Washington at the request of Congress.

1863 – United States President Abraham Lincoln proclaims November 26 as a national Thanksgiving Day, to be celebrated annually on the final Thursday of November. Following the Franksgiving controversy from 1939 to 1941, it has been observed on the fourth Thursday in 1942 and subsequent years.

1917 – The Manchester Guardian publishes the 1916 secret Sykes-Picot Agreement between the United Kingdom and France.

1917 – The National Hockey League is formed, with the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs, and Toronto Arenas as its first teams

1922 – Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon become the first people to enter the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in over 3,000 years.

1922 – The Toll of the Sea debuts as the first general release film to use two-tone Technicolor. (The Gulf Between was the first film to do so, but it was not widely distributed.)

1942 – Casablanca, the movie starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, premieres in New York City.

1977 – An unidentified hijacker named Vrillon, claiming to be the representative of the "Ashtar Galactic Command", takes over Britain's Southern Television for six minutes, starting at 5:12 pm.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: U.S. President Ronald Reagan announces the members of what will become known as the Tower Commission.

1998 – Tony Blair becomes the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to address the Oireachtas, the parliament of the Republic of Ireland.

2000 – George W. Bush is certified the winner of Florida's electoral votes by Katherine Harris, going on to win the United States presidential election, despite losing in the national popular vote.

2003 – The Concorde makes its final flight, over Bristol, England.

2021 – COVID-19 pandemic: The World Health Organization identifies the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.

