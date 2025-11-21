KALW Almanac - Friday November 21, 2025

Today is Friday, the 21st of November of 2025

November 21 is the 325th day of the year

40 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until winter

Sunrise at 6:57:03 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:10 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:55:36 am

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59°F

The first high tide will be at 12:07 am at 4.65 feet

The first low tide was at 4:28 am at 3.34 feet

The next high tide at 10:11 am. 6.06 feet

and the final low tide will be this evening at 5:28 pm at -0.47 feet

The Moon is currently 1.8% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

It was a New Moon yesterday

First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 27th of November of 2025 at 10:59 pm

Today is....

Substitute Eductors Day

Alascattalo Day (the Alaskan mascot, a cross between a moose and a walrus)

False Confession Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

National Cranberry Day

National Gingerbread Day

National Red Mitten Day (Canada)

National Stuffing Day

Pumpkin Pie Day

World Hello Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day (Bangladesh)

World Television Day

World Philosophy Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1694 – Voltaire, French writer and philosopher (died 1778)

1852 – Francisco Tárrega, Spanish guitarist and composer (died 1909)

1898 – René Magritte, Belgian painter (died 1967)

1903 – Isaac Bashevis Singer, Polish-American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1991)

1904 – Coleman Hawkins, American saxophonist and clarinet player (died 1969)

1920 – Stan Musial, American baseball player and manager (died 2013)

1929 – Marilyn French, American author and academic (died 2009)

1937 – Marlo Thomas, American actress, producer, and activist

1944 – Dick Durbin, American lawyer and politician

1944 – Harold Ramis, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2014)

1945 – Goldie Hawn, American actress, singer, and producer

1950 – Livingston Taylor, American singer-songwriter and musician

1965 – Björk, Icelandic singer-songwriter

1988 – Larry Sanders, American basketball player

And On this day in history....

164 BCE – Judas Maccabeus, son of Mattathias of the Has-moe-nean family, rededicates the Temple in Jerusalem, an event that is commemorated each year by the festival of Hanukkah. (25 Kislev 3597 in the Hebrew calendar.)

1789 – North Carolina ratifies the United States Constitution and is admitted as the 12th U.S. state.

1877 – Thomas Edison announces his invention of the phonograph, a machine that can record and play sound.

1900 – Claude Monet's paintings shown at Gallery Durand-Ruel in Paris.

1902 – The Philadelphia Football Athletics defeat the Kanaweola Athletic Club of Elmira, New York, 39–0, in the first-ever professional American football night game.

1905 – Albert Einstein's paper that leads to the mass–energy equivalence formula, E = mc², is published in the journal Annalen der Physik.

1918 – The Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act 1918 is passed, allowing women to stand for Parliament in the UK.

1922 – Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States Senator.

1942 – The completion of the Alaska Highway (also known as the Alcan Highway) is celebrated (however, the highway is not usable by standard road vehicles until 1943).

1945 – The United Auto Workers strike 92 General Motors plants in 50 cities to back up worker demands for a 30-percent raise.

1959 – American disc jockey Alan Freed, who had popularized the term "rock and roll" and music of that style, is fired from WABC radio over allegations he had participated in the payola scandal.

1969 – U.S. President Richard Nixon and Japanese Premier Eisaku Satō agree on the return of Okinawa to Japanese control in 1972. The U.S. retains rights to bases on the island, but these are to be nuclear-free.

1969 – The first permanent ARPANET link is established between UCLA and SRI

1986 – National Security Council member Oliver North and his secretary start to shred documents allegedly implicating them in the Iran–Contra affair.

1995 – The Dayton Agreement is initialed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio, ending three and a half years of war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

2004 – The second round of the Ukrainian presidential election is held, giving rise to massive protests and controversy over the election's integrity.

2013 – Massive protests start in Ukraine after President Viktor Yanukovych suspended signing the Ukraine–European Union Association Agreement.

2019 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

2019 – Tesla launches the SUV Cybertruck. A gaffe occurs during the launch event when its "unbreakable" windows shatter during demonstration.