KALW Almanac - Wednesday November 19, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 19th of November of 2025,

November 19 is the 323rd day of the year

42 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:54:58 am

and sunset will be at 4:55:12 pm.

We will have 10 hours of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:55:05 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:19 am at 2.81 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:14 am at 6.12 feet

The next low tide at 4:22 pm at -0.35 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 11:23 pm at 4.64 feet

The Moon is currently 0.6% visible

It's still a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have that New Moon later this evening at 10:47 pm

Today is....

"Have a Bad Day" Day

Equal Opportunity Day

Also known as Dedication Day and Gettysburg Address Day

Geographic Information Systems Day

International Men's Day

National Blow Bagpipes Day

National Camp Day

National Carbonated Beverage with Caffeine Day

National Educational Support Professionals Day

National Macchiato Day

National Zinfandel Day

Play Monopoly Day

Women's Entrepreneurship Day

World Toilet Day

Today is also....

Day of Discovery of Puerto Rico in Puerto Rico

Day of Missile Forces and Artillery in Russia, Belarus

Flag Day in Brazil

Garifuna Settlement Day in Belize

Liberation Day in Mali

Martyrs' Day in Uttar Pradesh, India

The Sovereign Prince's Day in Monaco

Women's Entrepreneurship Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with....

1417 – Frederick I, Count Palatine of Simmern (died 1480)

1831 – James A. Garfield, American general, lawyer, and politician, 20th President of the United States (died 1881)

1862 – Billy Sunday, American baseball player and evangelist (died 1935)

1873 – Elizabeth McCombs, the first woman elected to the Parliament of New Zealand (died 1935)

1905 – Tommy Dorsey, American trombonist, composer and bandleader (died 1956)

1909 – Peter Drucker, Austrian-American theorist, educator, and author (died 2005).

1917 – Indira Gandhi, Indian politician, 3rd Prime Minister of India (died 1984)

1920 – Gene Tierney, American actress and singer (died 1991)

1921 – Roy Campanella, American baseball player and coach (died 1993)

1926 – Jeane Kirkpatrick, American academic and diplomat, 16th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (died 2006)

1933 – Larry King, American journalist and talk show host (died 2021)

1936 – Dick Cavett, American actor and talk show host

1938 – Ted Turner, American businessman and philanthropist, founded Turner Broadcasting System

1939 – Tom Harkin, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Tommy Thompson, American captain and politician, 42nd Governor of Wisconsin, 19th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

1942 – Calvin Klein, American fashion designer, founded Calvin Klein Inc.

1953 – Tom Villard, American actor (died 1994)

1954 – Kathleen Quinlan, American actress

1957 – Ofra Haza, Israeli singer-songwriter and actress (died 2000)

1961 – Meg Ryan, American actress and producer

1962 – Jodie Foster, American actress, director, and producer

1976 – Jack Dorsey, American businessman, co-founded Twitter

1977 – Reid Scott, American actor

....and on this day in history....

461 – Libius Severus is declared emperor of the Western Roman Empire. The real power is in the hands of the magister militum Ricimer.

1802 – The Garinagu, also known as The Garifuna arrive at British Honduras, which is now Belize

1916 – Samuel Goldwyn and Edgar Selwyn establish Goldwyn Pictures.

1950 – US General Dwight D. Eisenhower becomes Supreme Commander of NATO-Europe.

1954 – Télé Monte Carlo, Europe's oldest private television channel, is launched by Prince Rainier III.

1955 – National Review publishes its first issue.

1967 – The establishment of TVB, the first wireless commercial television station in Hong Kong.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean land at Oceanus Procellarum (the "Ocean of Storms") and become the third and fourth humans to walk on the Moon.

1969 – Association football player Pelé scores his 1,000th goal.

1979 – Iran hostage crisis: Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini orders the release of 13 female and black American hostages being held at the US Embassy in Tehran.

1985 – Cold War: In Geneva, U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Union General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev meet for the first time.

1998 – Clinton–Lewinsky scandal: The United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee begins impeachment hearings into U.S. President Bill Clinton.

2001 – The Aviation and Transportation Security Act is enacted by the 107th United States Congress in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The Act created the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

2023 – The 2023 Cricket World Cup final takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, played between host nation India and Australia.

