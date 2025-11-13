KALW Almanac - Thursday November 13, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 13th of November of 2025,

November 13 is the 317th day of the year

48 days remain until the end of the year

38 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:48:36 am

and sunset will be at 4:59:04 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 10 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:50 am

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F.

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:14 am at 5.4 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:13 pm at 2.19 feet

The next high tide at 5:30 pm at 4.59 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be right after midnight at 12:03 am at 0.67 feet

The Moon is currently 36.5% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days next Wedneday the 19th of November of 2025 at 10:47 pm

Today is....

Actor's Day

Guinness World Records Day

International Tempranillo Day (a type of grape)

National Bread Pudding Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National Mom's and Dad's Day

Sadie Hawkins Day

Start a Rumor Day

Symphonic Metal Day

World Kindness Day

World Quality Day

World Usability Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to wear silly party hats with....

1850 – Robert Louis Stevenson, Scottish novelist, poet, and essayist (died 1894)

1856 – Louis Brandeis, American lawyer and jurist (died 1941)

1928 – Hampton Hawes, American pianist and author (died 1977)

1937 – Tabu Ley Rochereau [Pascal-Emmanuel Sinamoyi Tabu], African musician (Orchestre Afrisa International), born in Bagata, Bandundu, Belgian Congo (d. 2013)

1939 – Idris Muhammad [Leo Morris], American jazz drummer, born in New Orleans, Louisiana (d. 2014)

1942 – John P. Hammond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Roberto Boninsegna, Italian footballer and manager

1946 – Ray Wylie Hubbard, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Amory Lovins, American physicist and environmentalist

1949 – Terry Reid, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2025)

1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, American actress, comedian, and talk show host

1957 – Greg Abbott, American politician, 48th Governor of Texas

1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American comedian, actor, and talk show host

1969 – Lori Berenson, American activist

....and on this day in history....

1833 – Great Meteor Storm of 1833.

1922 – The United States Supreme Court upholds mandatory vaccinations for public school students in Zucht v. King.

1927 – The Holland Tunnel opens to traffic as the first Hudson River vehicle tunnel linking New Jersey to New York City.

1940 – Walt Disney's animated musical film Fantasia is first released at New York's Broadway Theatre, on the first night of a roadshow.

1956 – The Supreme Court of the United States affirmed a lower court ruling that invalidated Alabama laws requiring segregated buses, thus ending the Montgomery bus boycott.

1969 – Anti-war protesters in Washington, D.C. stage a symbolic March Against Death.

1982 – The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C. after a march to its site by thousands of Vietnam War veterans.

1995 – Mozambique becomes the first state to join the Commonwealth of Nations without having been part of the former British Empire.

2013 – Hawaii legalizes same-sex marriage.