KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 11, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 11th of November of 2025,
November 11 is the 315th day of the year
50 days remain until the end of the year
40 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 6:46:28 am
and sunset will be at 5:00:36 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 11:53:32 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.
The first high tide will be at 4:31 am at 5.02 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:38 am at 3.21 feet
The next high tide at 2:50 pm at 5.37 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:09 pm at -0.09 feet
The Moon is currently 57.3% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous
We'll have a perfect 50% illuminated Quarter Moon at 9:28 pm this evening
Today is....
Air Day
Death/Duty Day
National Metal Day
National Sundae Day
National Young Reader's Day
Origami Day
Pocky Day
Singles' Day
Eleven, Eleven, Eleven is the name of two different horror films
"11(slash)11(slash)11 and 11(hyphen)11(hyphen)11"
Today is also....
Birthday of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan
Children's Day in Croatia
End of World War I-related observances:
Armistice Day (France, Belgium and Serbia)
National Independence Day (Poland), commemorates the anniversary of Poland's assumption of independent statehood in 1918
Remembrance Day (United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, including Australia and Canada)
Veterans Day, called Armistice Day until 1954, when it was rededicated to honor American military (Army, Navy, Marine, and Air Force) veterans. (United States)
Opening of carnival ("Karneval"/"Fasching"), on 11-11, at 11:11. (Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries)
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Angola from Portugal in 1975.
Independence of Cartagena in Colombia
Lāčplēsis (lah-ch-PLEH-sis) Day, celebrates the victory over the Bermontians at the Battle of Riga in 1919. (Latvia)
National Education Day in India
Republic Day in Maldives
Singles' Day in China
St. Martin's Day in Sint Maarten, Kingdom of the Netherlands
Women's Day in Belgium
Pepero Day in South Korea
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with....
1821 – Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and philosopher (died 1881)
1864 – Alfred Hermann Fried, Austrian journalist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1921)
1866 – Martha Annie Whiteley, English chemist and mathematician (died 1956)
868 – Édouard Vuillard, French painter and academic (died 1940)
1885 – George S. Patton, American general (died 1945)
1899 – Pat O'Brien, American actor (died 1983)
1901 – Sam Spiegel, American film producer (died 1985)
1904 – Alger Hiss, American lawyer and convicted spy (died 1996)
1909 – Robert Ryan, American actor (died 1973)
1914 – Howard Fast, American novelist and screenwriter (died 2003)
1915 – William Proxmire, American soldier, journalist, and politician (died 2005)
1922 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (died 2007)
1925 – Jonathan Winters, American actor and screenwriter (died 2013)
1927 – Mose Allison, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2016)
1928 – Carlos Fuentes, Mexican novelist and essayist (died 2012)
1929 – LaVern Baker, American singer (died 1997)
1940 – Barbara Boxer, American journalist and politician
1945 – Daniel Ortega, Nicaraguan politician, President of Nicaragua
1953 – Marshall Crenshaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1954 – Mary Gaitskill, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.
1955 – Dave Alvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1960 – Stanley Tucci, American actor and director
1962 – Demi Moore, American actress, director, and producer
1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer
1986 – Jon Batiste, American singer and pianist
...and on this day in history...
1675 – Gottfried Leibniz demonstrates integral calculus for the first time to find the area under the graph of y = ƒ(x).
1750 – The F.H.C. Society, also known as the Flat Hat Club, is formed at Raleigh Tavern, Williamsburg, Virginia. It is the first college fraternity.
1889 – The State of Washington is admitted as the 42nd state of the United States.
1918 – World War I: Germany signs an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car in the forest of Compiègne.
1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.
1930 – Patent number US1781541 is awarded to Albert Einstein and Leó Szilárd for their invention, the Einstein refrigerator.
1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.
1993 – A sculpture honoring women who served in the Vietnam War is dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.