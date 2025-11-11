KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 11, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of November of 2025,

November 11 is the 315th day of the year

50 days remain until the end of the year

40 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:46:28 am

and sunset will be at 5:00:36 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:53:32 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:31 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:38 am at 3.21 feet

The next high tide at 2:50 pm at 5.37 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:09 pm at -0.09 feet

The Moon is currently 57.3% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have a perfect 50% illuminated Quarter Moon at 9:28 pm this evening

Today is....

Air Day

Death/Duty Day

National Metal Day

National Sundae Day

National Young Reader's Day

Origami Day

Pocky Day

Singles' Day

Eleven, Eleven, Eleven is the name of two different horror films

"11(slash)11(slash)11 and 11(hyphen)11(hyphen)11"

Today is also....

Birthday of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan

Children's Day in Croatia

End of World War I-related observances:

Armistice Day (France, Belgium and Serbia)

National Independence Day (Poland), commemorates the anniversary of Poland's assumption of independent statehood in 1918

Remembrance Day (United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations, including Australia and Canada)

Veterans Day, called Armistice Day until 1954, when it was rededicated to honor American military (Army, Navy, Marine, and Air Force) veterans. (United States)

Opening of carnival ("Karneval"/"Fasching"), on 11-11, at 11:11. (Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Angola from Portugal in 1975.

Independence of Cartagena in Colombia

Lāčplēsis (lah-ch-PLEH-sis) Day, celebrates the victory over the Bermontians at the Battle of Riga in 1919. (Latvia)

National Education Day in India

Republic Day in Maldives

Singles' Day in China

St. Martin's Day in Sint Maarten, Kingdom of the Netherlands

Women's Day in Belgium

Pepero Day in South Korea

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with....

1821 – Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, short story writer, essayist, and philosopher (died 1881)

1864 – Alfred Hermann Fried, Austrian journalist and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1921)

1866 – Martha Annie Whiteley, English chemist and mathematician (died 1956)

868 – Édouard Vuillard, French painter and academic (died 1940)

1885 – George S. Patton, American general (died 1945)

1899 – Pat O'Brien, American actor (died 1983)

1901 – Sam Spiegel, American film producer (died 1985)

1904 – Alger Hiss, American lawyer and convicted spy (died 1996)

1909 – Robert Ryan, American actor (died 1973)

1914 – Howard Fast, American novelist and screenwriter (died 2003)

1915 – William Proxmire, American soldier, journalist, and politician (died 2005)

1922 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (died 2007)

1925 – Jonathan Winters, American actor and screenwriter (died 2013)

1927 – Mose Allison, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2016)

1928 – Carlos Fuentes, Mexican novelist and essayist (died 2012)

1929 – LaVern Baker, American singer (died 1997)

1940 – Barbara Boxer, American journalist and politician

1945 – Daniel Ortega, Nicaraguan politician, President of Nicaragua

1953 – Marshall Crenshaw, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Mary Gaitskill, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.

1955 – Dave Alvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Stanley Tucci, American actor and director

1962 – Demi Moore, American actress, director, and producer

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor and producer

1986 – Jon Batiste, American singer and pianist

...and on this day in history...

1675 – Gottfried Leibniz demonstrates integral calculus for the first time to find the area under the graph of y = ƒ(x).

1750 – The F.H.C. Society, also known as the Flat Hat Club, is formed at Raleigh Tavern, Williamsburg, Virginia. It is the first college fraternity.

1889 – The State of Washington is admitted as the 42nd state of the United States.

1918 – World War I: Germany signs an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car in the forest of Compiègne.

1926 – The United States Numbered Highway System is established.

1930 – Patent number US1781541 is awarded to Albert Einstein and Leó Szilárd for their invention, the Einstein refrigerator.

1992 – The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.

1993 – A sculpture honoring women who served in the Vietnam War is dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.