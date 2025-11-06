KALW Almanac - Thursday November 6, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 6th of November of 2025,

November 6 is the 310th day of the year

55 days remain until the end of the year

45 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:41:08 am

and sunset will be at 5:04:55 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 23 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:53:01 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The first low tide was at 4:08 am at 2.49 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:09 am at 7.11 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:15 pm at -1.51 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be at 12:18 AM at 5.13 feet

The Moon is currently 98.3% visible

It's now Waning Gibbous

It was a full moon early yesterday

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 11th of November of 2025 at 9:28 pm

Today is....

Basketball Day

International Project Management Day

International Stout Day

Marooned Without a Compass Day

National Men Make Dinner Day

National Nachos Day

National Saxophone Day

Today is also....

Gustavus Adolphus Day (in Sweden, Finland and Estonia)

Finnish Swedish Heritage Day (in Finland)

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

Obama Day in Kenya

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Belgian musician and instrument inventor (saxophone, saxtromba, saxtuba), born in Dinant, Belgium (d. 1894)

1841 – Nelson W. Aldrich, American businessman and politician (died 1915)

1854 – John Philip Sousa, American composer and bandleader (died 1932)

1926 – Zig Ziglar, American soldier, businessman, and author (died 2012)

1930 – Derrick Bell, American scholar, author and critical race theorist (died 2011)

1931 – Mike Nichols, German-born American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2014)

1939 – Michael Schwerner, American activist (died 1964)

1941 – Guy Clark, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2016)

1941 – Doug Sahm, American singer-songwriter and musician (died 1999)

1946 – Sally Field, American actress

1948 – Glenn Frey, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 2016)

1949 – Arturo Sandoval, Cuban-American musician

1955 – Maria Shriver, American journalist and author

1968 – Jerry Yang, Taiwanese-American engineer and businessman, co-founded Yahoo!

1969 – Colson Whitehead, American author

1970 – Ethan Hawke, American actor, author, and director

1976 – Pat Tillman, American football player and soldier (died 2004)

1988 – Emma Stone, American actress

1990 – Bowen Yang, Australian-born American actor, comedian, podcaster, and writer

....and on this day in history....

1217 – The Charter of the Forest is sealed at St Paul's Cathedral, London by King Henry III, acting under the regency of William Marshall, 1st Earl of Pembroke which re-establishes for free men rights of access to the royal forest that had been eroded by William the Conqueror and his heirs.

1577 – The first recorded observation from Earth of the Great Comet of 1577 takes place by Aztec astronomers in Mexico, followed by reports from Italy on November 7 and Japan on November 8. Astronomer Tycho Brahe will track the comet from November 13 until January 26 before it departs the Solar System.

1860 – Abraham Lincoln is elected the 16th president of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, defeating John C. Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen A. Douglas in a four-way race.

1947 – Meet the Press, the longest running television program in history, makes its debut on NBC Television.

2012 – Tammy Baldwin becomes the first openly gay politician to be elected to the United States Senate.

