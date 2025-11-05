KALW Almanac - Wednesday November 5, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of November of 2025

November 5 is the 309th day of the year

56 days remain until the end of the year

46 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:40:05 am

and sunset will be at 5:05:52 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:52:58 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F

The first low tide was at 3:24 am at 2.03 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:29 am at 6.96 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:26 pm at -1.26 feet

and The final high tide of the day will be at 11:18 pm at 5.19 feet

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

It's still considered a full moon

It was a 100% visible Full moon at 5:19 am this morning

According to The Farmer's Almanac,

the November full is called the Beaver Moon

It's also called the....

Deer Rutting Moon by the Lakota

Whitefish Moon by the Algonquin

Frost Moon by the Cree

Freezing Moon by the Ani-shin-aabe

Today is....

American Football Day

Bank Transfer Day

Commercial TV Broadcast Day

Eat Smart Day

International Stress Awareness Day

National Chinese Take-Out Day

National Doughnut Appreciation Day

National Love Your Red Hair Day

Today is also.....

Colón Day in Panama

Guy Fawkes Night in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

Also known as Bonfire Night, Firework Night, National Gunpowder Day, Guy Fawkes Day,

West Country Carnival in the English West Country

Cinco de noviembre in Negros, Philippines

Kana-kadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka, India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1855 – Eugene V. Debs, American union leader and politician (died 1926)

1885 – Will Durant, American historian and philosopher (died 1981)

1887 – Paul Wittgenstein, Austrian-American pianist and educator (died 1961)

1895 – Walter Gieseking, French-German pianist and composer (died 1956)

1899 – Margaret Atwood Judson, American historian and author (died 1991)

1900 – Natalie Schafer, American actress (died 1991)

1911 – Roy Rogers, American singer, guitarist and actor (died 1998)

1913 – Vivien Leigh, Indian-British actress (died 1967)

1931 – Ike Turner, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer (died 2007)

1933 – Herb Edelman, American actor (died 1996)

1934 – Jeb Stuart Magruder, American minister and civil servant (died 2014)

1935 – Christopher Wood, English author and screenwriter (died 2015)

1940 – Elke Sommer, German actress

1941 – Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (died 2017)

1946 – Gram Parsons, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1973)

1949 – Armin Shimerman, American actor

1952 – Bill Walton, American basketball player and sportscaster (died 2024)

1953 – Joyce Maynard, American journalist, author and academic

1954 – Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and academic

1955 – Kris Jenner, American talent manager and businesswoman

1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer and actor

1960 – Tilda Swinton, English actress

1963 – Tatum O'Neal, American actress and author

1968 – Sam Rockwell, American actor

1974 – Ryan Adams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

...And on this day in history....

1499 – The Catholicon, written in 1464 by Jehan Lagadeuc in Tréguier, is published; this is the first Breton dictionary as well as the first French dictionary.

1605 – Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes is arrested in the cellars of the Houses of Parliament, where he had planted gunpowder in an attempt to blow up the building and kill King James I of England.

1811 – Salvadoran priest José Matías Delgado rings the bells of La Merced church in San Salvador, calling for insurrection and launching the 1811 Independence Movement.

1828 – Greek War of Independence: The French Morea expedition to recapture Morea (now the Peloponnese) ends when the last Ottoman forces depart the peninsula.

1834 – Founding of the Free University of Brussels by Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen.

1838 – On November 5, 1838, Honduras declared its absolute independence from the Federal Republic of Central America, becoming a fully sovereign nation

1872 – Women's suffrage in the United States: In defiance of the law, suffragist Susan B. Anthony votes for the first time, and is later fined $100.

1895 – George B. Selden is granted the first U.S. patent for an automobile.

1916 – The Kingdom of Poland is proclaimed by the Act of 5th November of the emperors of Germany and Austria-Hungary.

1916 – The Everett massacre takes place in Everett, Washington as political differences lead to a shoot-out between the Industrial Workers of the World organizers and local police.

1917 – Lenin calls for the October Revolution.

1930 – American novelist Sinclair Lewis became the first U.S. writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, recognized for his satirical examination of American culture and institutions.

1940 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is the first and only President of the United States to be elected to a third term.

2013 – India launches the Mars Orbiter Mission, its first interplanetary probe.

2024 – Donald Trump becomes the first president of the United States to be elected to a non-consecutive second term in 132 years, since Grover Cleveland won the 1892 election.