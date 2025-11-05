KALW Almanac - Wednesday November 5, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 5th of November of 2025
November 5 is the 309th day of the year
56 days remain until the end of the year
46 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 6:40:05 am
and sunset will be at 5:05:52 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:52:58 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F
The first low tide was at 3:24 am at 2.03 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:29 am at 6.96 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:26 pm at -1.26 feet
and The final high tide of the day will be at 11:18 pm at 5.19 feet
The Moon is currently 99.8% visible
It's still considered a full moon
It was a 100% visible Full moon at 5:19 am this morning
According to The Farmer's Almanac,
the November full is called the Beaver Moon
It's also called the....
Deer Rutting Moon by the Lakota
Whitefish Moon by the Algonquin
Frost Moon by the Cree
Freezing Moon by the Ani-shin-aabe
Today is....
American Football Day
Bank Transfer Day
Commercial TV Broadcast Day
Eat Smart Day
International Stress Awareness Day
National Chinese Take-Out Day
National Doughnut Appreciation Day
National Love Your Red Hair Day
Today is also.....
Colón Day in Panama
Guy Fawkes Night in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
Also known as Bonfire Night, Firework Night, National Gunpowder Day, Guy Fawkes Day,
West Country Carnival in the English West Country
Cinco de noviembre in Negros, Philippines
Kana-kadasa Jayanthi in Karnataka, India
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1855 – Eugene V. Debs, American union leader and politician (died 1926)
1885 – Will Durant, American historian and philosopher (died 1981)
1887 – Paul Wittgenstein, Austrian-American pianist and educator (died 1961)
1895 – Walter Gieseking, French-German pianist and composer (died 1956)
1899 – Margaret Atwood Judson, American historian and author (died 1991)
1900 – Natalie Schafer, American actress (died 1991)
1911 – Roy Rogers, American singer, guitarist and actor (died 1998)
1913 – Vivien Leigh, Indian-British actress (died 1967)
1931 – Ike Turner, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer (died 2007)
1933 – Herb Edelman, American actor (died 1996)
1934 – Jeb Stuart Magruder, American minister and civil servant (died 2014)
1935 – Christopher Wood, English author and screenwriter (died 2015)
1940 – Elke Sommer, German actress
1941 – Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1943 – Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (died 2017)
1946 – Gram Parsons, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1973)
1949 – Armin Shimerman, American actor
1952 – Bill Walton, American basketball player and sportscaster (died 2024)
1953 – Joyce Maynard, American journalist, author and academic
1954 – Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and academic
1955 – Kris Jenner, American talent manager and businesswoman
1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer and actor
1960 – Tilda Swinton, English actress
1963 – Tatum O'Neal, American actress and author
1968 – Sam Rockwell, American actor
1974 – Ryan Adams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
...And on this day in history....
1499 – The Catholicon, written in 1464 by Jehan Lagadeuc in Tréguier, is published; this is the first Breton dictionary as well as the first French dictionary.
1605 – Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes is arrested in the cellars of the Houses of Parliament, where he had planted gunpowder in an attempt to blow up the building and kill King James I of England.
1811 – Salvadoran priest José Matías Delgado rings the bells of La Merced church in San Salvador, calling for insurrection and launching the 1811 Independence Movement.
1828 – Greek War of Independence: The French Morea expedition to recapture Morea (now the Peloponnese) ends when the last Ottoman forces depart the peninsula.
1834 – Founding of the Free University of Brussels by Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen.
1838 – On November 5, 1838, Honduras declared its absolute independence from the Federal Republic of Central America, becoming a fully sovereign nation
1872 – Women's suffrage in the United States: In defiance of the law, suffragist Susan B. Anthony votes for the first time, and is later fined $100.
1895 – George B. Selden is granted the first U.S. patent for an automobile.
1916 – The Kingdom of Poland is proclaimed by the Act of 5th November of the emperors of Germany and Austria-Hungary.
1916 – The Everett massacre takes place in Everett, Washington as political differences lead to a shoot-out between the Industrial Workers of the World organizers and local police.
1917 – Lenin calls for the October Revolution.
1930 – American novelist Sinclair Lewis became the first U.S. writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, recognized for his satirical examination of American culture and institutions.
1940 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is the first and only President of the United States to be elected to a third term.
2013 – India launches the Mars Orbiter Mission, its first interplanetary probe.
2024 – Donald Trump becomes the first president of the United States to be elected to a non-consecutive second term in 132 years, since Grover Cleveland won the 1892 election.