KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 4, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 4th of November of 2025,
November 4 is the 308th day of the year
57 days remain until the end of the year
47 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 6:39:01 am
and sunset will be at 5:06:50 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 27 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 11:52:55 am
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.
The first low tide was at 2:42 am at 1.55 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:53 am at 6.66 feet
The next low tide at 3:39 pm at -0.77 feet
and the finish high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:18 pm at 5.19 feet
The Moon is currently 98.4% visible
It's still a Waxing Gibbous
We can call it a Full Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 5th of November of 2025 at 5:19 am
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the November full is called the Beaver Moon
It's also called the....
Deer Rutting Moon by the Dakota and Lakota
Whitefish Moon by the Algonquin
Frost Moon by the Cree and the Assiniboine
Freezing Moon by the Anishinaabe
Today is....
Election Day
King Tut Day
National Candy Day
National Chicken Lady Day
National Easy-Bake Oven Day
National Skeptics Day
National Waiting for the Barbarians Day
Use Your Common Sense Day
Today is also....
Community Service Day in Dominica
Flag Day in Panama
National Tonga Day in Tonga
National Unity and Armed Forces Day or Giorno dell'Unità Nazionale e Festa delle Forze Armate in Italy
Unity Day in Russia
Yitzhak Rabin Memorial, an unofficial holiday, but widely commemorated
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1879 – Will Rogers, American actor and screenwriter (died 1935)
1916 – Walter Cronkite, American journalist, voice actor, and producer (died 2009)
1918 – Art Carney, American actor (died 2003)
1919 – Martin Balsam, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1996)
1932 – Tommy Makem, Irish singer-songwriter (died 2007)
1937 – Loretta Swit, American actress and singer (died 2025)
1940 – Delbert McClinton, American singer-songwriter
1946 – Laura Bush, American educator and librarian, 45th First Lady of the United States
1946 – Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer (died 1989)
1960 – Kathy Griffin, American comedian and actress
1969 – Sean Combs, American rapper, producer, and actor
1969 – Matthew McConaughey, American actor and producer
1969 – Samantha Smith, American actress
....and on this day in history....
1677 – The future Mary II of England marries William, Prince of Orange; they later jointly reign as William and Mary.
1780 – The Rebellion of Túpac Amaru II against Spanish rule in the Viceroyalty of Peru begins.
1783 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 36 is performed for the first time in Linz, Austria.
1847 – Sir James Young Simpson, a Scottish physician, discovers the anaesthetic properties of chloroform.
1952 – The United States government establishes the National Security Agency, or NSA.
1970 – Salvador Allende takes office as President of Chile, the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.
1973 – The Netherlands experiences the first car-free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways are used only by cyclists and roller skaters.
2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first person of biracial or African-American descent to be elected as President of the United States.