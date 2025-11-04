KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 4, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 4th of November of 2025,

November 4 is the 308th day of the year

57 days remain until the end of the year

47 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 6:39:01 am

and sunset will be at 5:06:50 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 27 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:52:55 am

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.

The first low tide was at 2:42 am at 1.55 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:53 am at 6.66 feet

The next low tide at 3:39 pm at -0.77 feet

and the finish high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:18 pm at 5.19 feet

The Moon is currently 98.4% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a Full Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 5th of November of 2025 at 5:19 am

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the November full is called the Beaver Moon

It's also called the....

Deer Rutting Moon by the Dakota and Lakota

Whitefish Moon by the Algonquin

Frost Moon by the Cree and the Assiniboine

Freezing Moon by the Anishinaabe

Today is....

Election Day

King Tut Day

National Candy Day

National Chicken Lady Day

National Easy-Bake Oven Day

National Skeptics Day

National Waiting for the Barbarians Day

Use Your Common Sense Day

Today is also....

Community Service Day in Dominica

Flag Day in Panama

National Tonga Day in Tonga

National Unity and Armed Forces Day or Giorno dell'Unità Nazionale e Festa delle Forze Armate in Italy

Unity Day in Russia

Yitzhak Rabin Memorial, an unofficial holiday, but widely commemorated

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1879 – Will Rogers, American actor and screenwriter (died 1935)

1916 – Walter Cronkite, American journalist, voice actor, and producer (died 2009)

1918 – Art Carney, American actor (died 2003)

1919 – Martin Balsam, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1996)

1932 – Tommy Makem, Irish singer-songwriter (died 2007)

1937 – Loretta Swit, American actress and singer (died 2025)

1940 – Delbert McClinton, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Laura Bush, American educator and librarian, 45th First Lady of the United States

1946 – Robert Mapplethorpe, American photographer (died 1989)

1960 – Kathy Griffin, American comedian and actress

1969 – Sean Combs, American rapper, producer, and actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, American actor and producer

1969 – Samantha Smith, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1677 – The future Mary II of England marries William, Prince of Orange; they later jointly reign as William and Mary.

1780 – The Rebellion of Túpac Amaru II against Spanish rule in the Viceroyalty of Peru begins.

1783 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 36 is performed for the first time in Linz, Austria.

1847 – Sir James Young Simpson, a Scottish physician, discovers the anaesthetic properties of chloroform.

1952 – The United States government establishes the National Security Agency, or NSA.

1970 – Salvador Allende takes office as President of Chile, the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.

1973 – The Netherlands experiences the first car-free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways are used only by cyclists and roller skaters.

2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first person of biracial or African-American descent to be elected as President of the United States.