KALW Almanac - Thursday October 30, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 30th of October of 2025

October 30 is the 303rd day of the year

62 days remain until the end of the year.

52 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:33:47 am

and sunset will be at 6:12:04 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:55 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F

The first high tide will be at 7:21 am at 4.75 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:49 pm at 3.04 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this afternoon at 5:49 pm at 4.79 feet

The Moon is currently 58.6% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 5th of November of 2025 at 6:19 am

Today is...

Buy a Doughnut Day

Checklist Day

Create a Great Funeral Day

Haunted Refrigerator Night

International Carignan Day

Mischief Night

National Candy Corn Day

National Publicist Day

National Speak Up For Service Day

National Text Your Ex Day

National Wicked Day

Pumpkin Bread Day

Sugar Addiction Awareness Day

Today is also...

Anniversary of the Declaration of the Slovak Nation

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in the former Soviet republics, except Ukraine

Thevar Jayanthi in the Thevar community, India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

....and on this day in history....

1817 – Simón Bolívar becomes President of the Third Republic of Venezuela.

1831 – Nat Turner is arrested for leading the bloodiest slave rebellion in United States history.

1905 – Tsar Nicholas II issues the October Manifesto, nominally granting the Russian peoples basic civil liberties and the right to form a duma. (October 17 in the Julian calendar)

1938 – Orson Welles broadcasts a radio adaptation of H. G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, causing a massive panic in some of the audience in the United States.

1945 – Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signs a contract for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the baseball color line.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the second time.

1983 – The first democratic elections in Argentina, after seven years of military rule, are held.

1991 – The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The Madrid Conference commences in an effort to revive peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine

1995 – Quebec citizens narrowly vote (50.58% to 49.42%) in favour of remaining a province of Canada in their second referendum on national sovereignty.

