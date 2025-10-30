KALW Almanac - Thursday October 30, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 30th of October of 2025
October 30 is the 303rd day of the year
62 days remain until the end of the year.
52 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:33:47 am
and sunset will be at 6:12:04 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 38 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:52:55 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F
The first high tide will be at 7:21 am at 4.75 feet
The first low tide will be at 12:49 pm at 3.04 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this afternoon at 5:49 pm at 4.79 feet
The Moon is currently 58.6% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous
We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 5th of November of 2025 at 6:19 am
Today is...
Buy a Doughnut Day
Checklist Day
Create a Great Funeral Day
Haunted Refrigerator Night
International Carignan Day
Mischief Night
National Candy Corn Day
National Publicist Day
National Speak Up For Service Day
National Text Your Ex Day
National Wicked Day
Pumpkin Bread Day
Sugar Addiction Awareness Day
Today is also...
Anniversary of the Declaration of the Slovak Nation
Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in the former Soviet republics, except Ukraine
Thevar Jayanthi in the Thevar community, India
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
....and on this day in history....
1817 – Simón Bolívar becomes President of the Third Republic of Venezuela.
1831 – Nat Turner is arrested for leading the bloodiest slave rebellion in United States history.
1905 – Tsar Nicholas II issues the October Manifesto, nominally granting the Russian peoples basic civil liberties and the right to form a duma. (October 17 in the Julian calendar)
1938 – Orson Welles broadcasts a radio adaptation of H. G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, causing a massive panic in some of the audience in the United States.
1945 – Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signs a contract for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the baseball color line.
1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the second time.
1983 – The first democratic elections in Argentina, after seven years of military rule, are held.
1991 – The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The Madrid Conference commences in an effort to revive peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine
1995 – Quebec citizens narrowly vote (50.58% to 49.42%) in favour of remaining a province of Canada in their second referendum on national sovereignty.