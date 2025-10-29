KALW Almanac - Wednesday October 29, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of October of 2025,

October 29 is the 302nd day of the year

63 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:32:45 am

and sunset will be this evening at 6:13:10 pm

We will have 10 hours and 40 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:52:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:45 am at 4.52 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:42 am at 3.52 feet

The next high tide at 4:32 pm at 4.87 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:55 pm at 0.36 feet

The Moon is currently 48.5% visible

It's the First Quarter Moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 5th of November of 2025 at 6:19 am

Today is....

International Internet Day

National Cat Day

National Hermit Day

National Oatmeal Day

World Psoriasis Day

World Stroke Day

Today is also....

Coronation Day in Cambodia

Republic Day in Turkey or Cumhuriyet Bayramı

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1882 – Jean Giraudoux, French author and playwright (died 1944)

1891 – Fanny Brice, American actress and singer (died 1951)

1918 – Bernard Gordon, American screenwriter and producer (died 2007)

1921 – Bill Mauldin, American soldier and cartoonist (died 2003)

1923 – Carl Djerassi, Austrian-American chemist, author, and playwright (died 2015)

1925 – Dominick Dunne, American journalist and author (died 2009)

1925 – Zoot Sims, American saxophonist and composer (died 1985)

1930 – Omara Portuondo, Cuban singer and dancer

1937 – Sonny Osborne, American bluegrass singer and banjo player (died 2021)

1938 – Ralph Bakshi, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1938 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian politician, President of Liberia, Nobel Prize laureate

1938 – Peter Stampfel, American fiddle player, violinist, and singer-songwriter

1942 – Bob Ross, American painter and television host (died 1995)

1945 – Melba Moore, American singer-songwriter and actress

1946 – Peter Green, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2020)

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, American actor and activist

1948 – Kate Jackson, American actress, director, and producer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta, American actor, voice artist, comedian, singer and producer

1958 – David Remnick, American journalist and author

1961 – Randy Jackson, American singer-songwriter and dancer

1967 – Beth Chapman, American reality television star (died 2019)

1971 – Daniel J. Bernstein, American mathematician, cryptologist, and academic

1971 – Winona Ryder, American actress

1981 – Amanda Beard, American swimmer

....and on this day in history.....

1675 – Leibniz makes the first use of the long s (∫) as a symbol of the integral in calculus.

1792 – Mount Hood (Oregon) is named after Samuel Hood, 1st Viscount Hood by Lt. William E. Broughton who sighted the mountain near the mouth of the Willamette River.

1863 – Eighteen countries meet in Geneva and agree to form the International Red Cross.

1888 – The Convention of Constantinople is signed, guaranteeing free maritime passage through the Suez Canal during war and peace.

1918 – The German High Seas Fleet is incapacitated when sailors mutiny, an action which would trigger the German Revolution of 1918–19.

1923 – Turkey becomes a republic following the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire.

1929 – Black Tuesday: The New York Stock Exchange crashes, ending the Great Bull Market of the 1920s and eventualy contributing to the Great Depression.

1953 – BCPA Flight 304 DC-6 crashes near San Francisco.

1967 – Montreal's World Fair, Expo 67, closes with over 50 million visitors.

1969 – The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.

1998 – In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission presents its report, which condemns both sides for committing atrocities

1998 – ATSC HDTV broadcasting in the United States is inaugurated with the launch of the STS-95 space shuttle mission.

2012 – Hurricane Sandy hits the east coast of the United States, killing hundreds, while leaving nearly $70 billion in damages and causing major power outages.

2015 – China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years

