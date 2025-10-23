KALW Almanac - Thursday October 23, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 23rd of October of 2025

October 23 is the 296th day of the year

69 days remain until the end of the year.

59 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:26:39 am

and sunset will be at 6:20:17 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:28 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.9°F.

The first high tide was at 1:01 am at 4.67 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:53 am at 2.8 feet

The next high tide at 11:45 am at 5.91 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:47 pm at -0.04 feet

The Moon is currently 3.8% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 29th of October of 2025 at 9:21 am

Today is....

Birth of Baháʼu'lláh

Disabled Women's Equal Pay Day

Event Organizers Day

National Boston Cream Pie Day

National Canning Day

National Croc Day

National Horror Movie Day

National iPod Day

National Slap Your Irritating Co-Worker Day

Paralegal Day

Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day

TV Talk Show Host Day

Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day

and it's

International Mole Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1869 – John Heisman, American football player and coach (died 1936)

1920 – Bob Montana, American illustrator (died 1975)

1923 – Ned Rorem, American composer and author (died 2022)

1925 – Johnny Carson, American television host (died 2005)

1931 – William P. Clark, Jr., American judge and politician, 12th United States National Security Advisor (died 2013)

1940 – Ellie Greenwich, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2009)

1940 – Pelé, Brazilian footballer and actor (died 2022)

1942 – Michael Crichton, American author and screenwriter (died 2008)

1949 – Nick Tosches, American journalist, author, and poet (died 2019)

1956 – Dianne Reeves, American singer

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1957 – Paul Kagame, Rwandan soldier and politician, 6th President of Rwanda

1957 – Martin Luther King III, American human rights activist, philanthropist and advocate

1958 – Michael Eric Dyson, American activist, author, and academic

1959 – "Weird Al" Yankovic, American comedy musician, writer, and actor

1959 – Sam Raimi, American director, screenwriter and producer

1965 – Augusten Burroughs, American author and screenwriter

....and on this day in history....

4004 BC – James Ussher's purported creation date of the world according to the Bible.

1850 – The first National Women's Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts

1998 – Israel and the Palestinian Authority sign the Wye River Memorandum.

2001 – Apple Computer releases the iPod.

2004 – A powerful earthquake and its aftershocks hit Niigata Prefecture in northern Japan, killing 35 people, injuring 2,200, and leaving 85,000 homeless or evacuated.