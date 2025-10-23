KALW Almanac - Thursday October 23, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 23rd of October of 2025
October 23 is the 296th day of the year
69 days remain until the end of the year.
59 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:26:39 am
and sunset will be at 6:20:17 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:53:28 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.9°F.
The first high tide was at 1:01 am at 4.67 feet
The first low tide will be at 5:53 am at 2.8 feet
The next high tide at 11:45 am at 5.91 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:47 pm at -0.04 feet
The Moon is currently 3.8% visible
It's a Waxing Crescent
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 29th of October of 2025 at 9:21 am
Today is....
Birth of Baháʼu'lláh
Disabled Women's Equal Pay Day
Event Organizers Day
National Boston Cream Pie Day
National Canning Day
National Croc Day
National Horror Movie Day
National iPod Day
National Slap Your Irritating Co-Worker Day
Paralegal Day
Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day
TV Talk Show Host Day
Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day
and it's
International Mole Day
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1869 – John Heisman, American football player and coach (died 1936)
1920 – Bob Montana, American illustrator (died 1975)
1923 – Ned Rorem, American composer and author (died 2022)
1925 – Johnny Carson, American television host (died 2005)
1931 – William P. Clark, Jr., American judge and politician, 12th United States National Security Advisor (died 2013)
1940 – Ellie Greenwich, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2009)
1940 – Pelé, Brazilian footballer and actor (died 2022)
1942 – Michael Crichton, American author and screenwriter (died 2008)
1949 – Nick Tosches, American journalist, author, and poet (died 2019)
1956 – Dianne Reeves, American singer
1956 – Dwight Yoakam, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1957 – Paul Kagame, Rwandan soldier and politician, 6th President of Rwanda
1957 – Martin Luther King III, American human rights activist, philanthropist and advocate
1958 – Michael Eric Dyson, American activist, author, and academic
1959 – "Weird Al" Yankovic, American comedy musician, writer, and actor
1959 – Sam Raimi, American director, screenwriter and producer
1965 – Augusten Burroughs, American author and screenwriter
....and on this day in history....
4004 BC – James Ussher's purported creation date of the world according to the Bible.
1850 – The first National Women's Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts
1998 – Israel and the Palestinian Authority sign the Wye River Memorandum.
2001 – Apple Computer releases the iPod.
2004 – A powerful earthquake and its aftershocks hit Niigata Prefecture in northern Japan, killing 35 people, injuring 2,200, and leaving 85,000 homeless or evacuated.