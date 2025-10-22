KALW Almanac - Wednesday October 22, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 22nd of October of 2025

October 22 is the 295th day of the year

70 days remain until the end of the year

60 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:25:39 am

and sunset will be at 6:21:32 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:15 am at 4.77 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:22 am at 2.4 feet

The next high tide at 11:21 am at 5.94 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:13 pm at zero feet

The Moon is currently 1.1% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

It was a New Moon yesterday

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 29th of October of 2025 at 9:21 am

Today is....

Birth of the Báb (Observed the first day after the eighth new moon following Naw-Rúz)

Clean Up the Earth Day

Eat a Pretzel Day

INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY

Lung Health Day

Medical Assistants Recognition Day

National Color Day

National Knee Day

National Make A Dog's Day

National Nut Day

National Sparkling Water Day

National Tavern-Style Pizza Day

Smart is Cool Day

Unity Day

Wombat Day

Today is also...

International Stuttering Awareness Day

Jidai Matsuri (Kyoto, Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles today with....

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian pianist and composer (died 1886)

1844 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress and manager (died 1923)

1882 – N. C. Wyeth, American painter and illustrator (died 1945)

1887 – John Reed, American journalist and poet (died 1920)

1903 – Curly Howard, American comedian and vaudevillian (died 1952)

1913 – Robert Capa, Hungarian-American photographer and journalist (died 1954)

1913 – Bảo Đại, Vietnamese emperor (died 1997)

1915 – Yitzhak Shamir, Belarusian-Israeli civil servant and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Israel (died 2012)

1917 – Joan Fontaine, English-American actress (died 2013)

1919 – Doris Lessing, British novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2013)

1920 – Timothy Leary, American psychologist and author (died 1996)

1925 – Dory Previn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2012)

1936 – Bobby Seale, American political activist and author, co-founder of the Black Panther Party

1938 – Derek Jacobi, English actor

1938 – Christopher Lloyd, American actor, comedian and producer

1939 – Tony Roberts, American actor and singer (died 2025)

1941 – Charles Keating, English-American actor (died 2014)

1942 – Bobby Fuller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1966)

1942 – Annette Funicello, American actress and singer (died 2013)

1943 – Catherine Deneuve, French actress and singer

1945 – Leslie West, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2020)

1946 – Deepak Chopra, Indian-American physician and author

1949 – Stiv Bators, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 1990)

1962 – Bob Odenkirk, American actor and comedian

1965 – John Wesley Harding, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Shelby Lynne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Shaggy, Jamaican singer-songwriter and DJ

1969 – Spike Jonze, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

....and on this day in history....

1746 – The College of New Jersey (later renamed Princeton University) receives its charter.

1879 – Using a filament of carbonized thread, Thomas Edison tests the first practical electric incandescent light bulb; the bulb lasted 131⁄2 hours before burning out.

1883 – The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City opens with a performance of Charles Gounod's Faust.

1884 – The International Meridian Conference designates the Royal Observatory, Greenwich as the world's prime meridian.

1964 – Jean-Paul Sartre is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, though he does not accept the prize.

1981 – The US Federal Labor Relations Authority votes to decertify the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) for its strike the previous August.

1987 – John Adams' opera Nixon in China premiered at the Houston Grand Opera.

2019 – Same-sex marriage is legalised, and abortion is decriminalised in Northern Ireland as a result of the Northern Ireland Assembly not being restored.