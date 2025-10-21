KALW Almanac - Tuesday October 21, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 21st of October of 2025,

October 21 is the 294th day of the year

71 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until winter begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:24:40 am

and sunset will be at 6:22:49 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:44 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F

The first low tide will be at 4:52 am at 1.95 feet

The only high tide today will be at 10:58 am at 5.93 feet

The next low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 5:40 pm at 0.13 feet

The Moon is currently 0.1% visible

It s a New Moon today

Today is....

"Back to the Future" Day

Apple Day

Babbling Day

Celebration of the Mind Day

Check Your Meds Day

Count Your Buttons Day

Garbanzo Bean Day

Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day

Information Overload Awareness Day

International Day of the Nacho

National Mezcal Day

National Pets for Veterans Day

National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

National Share the Warmth Day

National Witch Hazel Day

Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity

Reptile Awareness Day

World Bolognese Ragù Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day in Honduras

Egyptian Naval Day in Egypt

Indian Police Commemoration Day in India

National Nurses' Day in Thailand

Ndadaye Day in Burundi

Overseas Chinese Day in Taiwan, Republic of China

Trafalgar Day in the British Empire in the 19th and early 20th century

Birth of the Báb in the Baháʼí Faith

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with....

1772 – Samuel Taylor Coleridge, English poet, philosopher, and critic (died 1834)

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (died 1896)

1912 – Georg Solti, Hungarian-English conductor and director (died 1997)

1914 – Martin Gardner, American mathematician and author (died 2010)

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (died 1993)

1925 – Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer (died 2003)

1929 – Ursula K. Le Guin, American author and critic (died 2018)[18]

1935 – Derek Bell, Irish harp player, pianist, and songwriter (died 2002)

1941 – Steve Cropper, American guitarist, songwriter, producer, and actor

1942 – Elvin Bishop, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Tariq Ali, Pakistani historian and author

1949 – Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli captain and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Israel

1952 – Patti Davis, American actress and author

1952 – Brent Mydland, German-American keyboard player (died 1990)

1956 – Carrie Fisher, American actress and screenwriter (died 2016)

1959 – Ken Watanabe, Japanese actor and producer

1976 – Josh Ritter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American reality television personality, actress, model, businesswoman and socialite

1982 – Hari Kondabolu, American comedian, actor, and podcaster

1995 – Doja Cat, American rapper, singer and songwriter

....and on this day in history....

1854 – Florence Nightingale and a staff of 38 nurses are sent to the Crimean War.

1940 – The first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel For Whom the Bell Tolls is published.

1945 – In the 1945 French legislative election French women vote for the first time.

1959 – In New York City, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opens to the public.

1967 – The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam organizes a march of fifty thousand people from the Lincoln Memorial to the Pentagon.

1981 – Andreas Papandreou becomes Prime Minister of Greece, ending an almost 50-year-long system of power dominated by conservative forces.

1983 – The metre is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.

2011 – Iraq War: President Barack Obama announces that the withdrawal of United States troops from Iraq will be complete by the end of the year.

2019 – In Canada, the 2019 Canadian federal election ends, resulting in incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remaining in office, albeit with the Liberal Party in a minority government.

