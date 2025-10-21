KALW Almanac - Tuesday October 21, 2025
Today is Tuesday, the 21st of October of 2025,
October 21 is the 294th day of the year
71 days remain until the end of the year.
61 days until winter begins
Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:24:40 am
and sunset will be at 6:22:49 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:53:44 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F
The first low tide will be at 4:52 am at 1.95 feet
The only high tide today will be at 10:58 am at 5.93 feet
The next low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 5:40 pm at 0.13 feet
The Moon is currently 0.1% visible
It s a New Moon today
Today is....
"Back to the Future" Day
Apple Day
Babbling Day
Celebration of the Mind Day
Check Your Meds Day
Count Your Buttons Day
Garbanzo Bean Day
Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day
Information Overload Awareness Day
International Day of the Nacho
National Mezcal Day
National Pets for Veterans Day
National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day
National Share the Warmth Day
National Witch Hazel Day
Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity
Reptile Awareness Day
World Bolognese Ragù Day
Today is also....
Armed Forces Day in Honduras
Egyptian Naval Day in Egypt
Indian Police Commemoration Day in India
National Nurses' Day in Thailand
Ndadaye Day in Burundi
Overseas Chinese Day in Taiwan, Republic of China
Trafalgar Day in the British Empire in the 19th and early 20th century
Birth of the Báb in the Baháʼí Faith
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with....
1772 – Samuel Taylor Coleridge, English poet, philosopher, and critic (died 1834)
1833 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (died 1896)
1912 – Georg Solti, Hungarian-English conductor and director (died 1997)
1914 – Martin Gardner, American mathematician and author (died 2010)
1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (died 1993)
1925 – Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer (died 2003)
1929 – Ursula K. Le Guin, American author and critic (died 2018)[18]
1935 – Derek Bell, Irish harp player, pianist, and songwriter (died 2002)
1941 – Steve Cropper, American guitarist, songwriter, producer, and actor
1942 – Elvin Bishop, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1943 – Tariq Ali, Pakistani historian and author
1949 – Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli captain and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Israel
1952 – Patti Davis, American actress and author
1952 – Brent Mydland, German-American keyboard player (died 1990)
1956 – Carrie Fisher, American actress and screenwriter (died 2016)
1959 – Ken Watanabe, Japanese actor and producer
1976 – Josh Ritter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1980 – Kim Kardashian, American reality television personality, actress, model, businesswoman and socialite
1982 – Hari Kondabolu, American comedian, actor, and podcaster
1995 – Doja Cat, American rapper, singer and songwriter
....and on this day in history....
1854 – Florence Nightingale and a staff of 38 nurses are sent to the Crimean War.
1940 – The first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel For Whom the Bell Tolls is published.
1945 – In the 1945 French legislative election French women vote for the first time.
1959 – In New York City, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opens to the public.
1967 – The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam organizes a march of fifty thousand people from the Lincoln Memorial to the Pentagon.
1981 – Andreas Papandreou becomes Prime Minister of Greece, ending an almost 50-year-long system of power dominated by conservative forces.
1983 – The metre is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.
2011 – Iraq War: President Barack Obama announces that the withdrawal of United States troops from Iraq will be complete by the end of the year.
2019 – In Canada, the 2019 Canadian federal election ends, resulting in incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remaining in office, albeit with the Liberal Party in a minority government.