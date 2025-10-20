KALW Almanac - Monday October 20, 2025

Today is Monday, the 20th of October of 2025

October 20 is the 293rd day of the year

72 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:23:41 am

and sunset will be at 6:24:06 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:53:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.

The first low tide was at 4:21 am at 1.49 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:36 am at 5.89 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:07 pm at 0.35 feet

and the final high tide tonight will be at 11:28 pm at 4.88 fee

The Moon is currently 0.9% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow morning at 5:25 am

Today is....

Community Media Day

Diwali

Also known as Deepavali and Divali

International Adjust your Chair Day

International Chefs Day

Miss American Rose Day

Multicultural Diversity Day

National Brandied Fruit Day

National Call-in Day For Health Reform

National Chicken and Waffles Day

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Day on Writing

National Mozzarella Stick Day

National Suspenders Day

National Youth Confidence Day

Office Chocolate Day

The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller

World Calvados Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day in Czech Republic

Heroes' Day in Kenya

Revolution Day in Guatemala

Vietnamese Women's Day in Vietnam

World Osteoporosis Day

World Statistics Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1819 – Báb, Iranian religious leader, founded Bábism (died 1850)

1854 – Arthur Rimbaud, French soldier and poet (died 1891)

1859 – John Dewey, American psychologist and philosopher (died 1952)

1874 – Charles Ives, American composer (died 1954)

1882 – Margaret Dumont, American actress (died 1965)

1882 – Bela Lugosi, Hungarian-American actor (died 1956)

1900 – Wayne Morse, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (died 1974)

1907 – Arlene Francis, American actress and television personality (died 2001)

1913 – Grandpa Jones, American singer-songwriter and banjo player (died 1998)

1925 – Art Buchwald, American soldier and journalist (died 2007)

1927 – Joyce Brothers, American psychologist, author, and actress (died 2013)

1931 – Mickey Mantle, American baseball player and sportscaster (died 1995)

1940 – Robert Pinsky, American poet and critic

1950 – Tom Petty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2017)

1953 – Bill Nunn, American actor (died 2016)

1958 – Viggo Mortensen, American-Danish actor and producer

1964 – Kamala Harris, American politician and lawyer, 49th Vice President of the United States

1965 – Norman Blake, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Michelle Malkin, American blogger and author

1971 – Snoop Dogg, American rapper, producer, and actor

....and on this day in history....

1818 – The Convention of 1818 is signed between the United States and the United Kingdom, which settles the Canada–United States border on the 49th parallel for most of its length.

1935 – The Long March, a mammoth retreat undertaken by the armed forces of the Chinese Communist Party a year prior, ends.

1973 – Watergate scandal: "Saturday Night Massacre": United States President Richard Nixon fires U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus after they refuse to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who is finally fired by Solicitor General Robert Bork.

1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

1991 – A massive firestorm breaks out in the hills of Oakland and Berkeley, California killing 25 people and destroying more than 3,000 homes, apartments and condominiums.

2022 – Liz Truss steps down as British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party amid the country's political crisis, serving for the least time of any British Prime Minister (49 days).