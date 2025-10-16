KALW Almanac - Thursday October 16, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 16th of October of 2025,
October 16 is the 289th day of the year
76 days remain until the end of the year
66 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:19:47 am
and sunset will be at 6:29:25 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:54:36 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.
The first low tide will be at 1:50 am at 0.17 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:41 am at 5.4 feet
The next low tide at 2:24 pm at 2.1 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:57 pm at 5.24 feet
The Moon is currently 22.4% visible
It's a Waning Crescent moon
We'll have the New Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 21st of October of 2025 at 5:25 am
Today is....
Conflict Resolution Day
Get to Know Your Customers Day
Global Cat Day
International ShakeOut Day
National Boss Day
National Cut Up Your Credit Card Day
National Department Store Day
National Dictionary Day
National Get Smart About Credit Day
National Learn a Word Day
National Liqueur Day
National Sports Day
Spirit Day
Steve Jobs Day
World Spine Day
Today is also....
Air Force Day in Bulgaria
Pope John Paul II Day in Poland
Death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan in Pakistan
Teachers' Day in Chile
World Food Day
Bu-Ma Democratic Protests Commemoration Day (South Korea)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with...
1758 – Noah Webster, American lexicographer (died 1843)
1854 – Karl Kautsky, Czech-German journalist, philosopher, and theologian (died 1938)
1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (died 1900)
1886 – David Ben-Gurion, Polish-Israeli soldier and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Israel (died 1973)
1888 – Eugene O'Neill, American playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1953)
1890 – Michael Collins, Irish general and politician, 2nd Irish Minister for Finance (died 1922)
1898 – William O. Douglas, American lawyer and jurist (died 1980)
1900 – Goose Goslin, American baseball player and manager (died 1971)
1903 – Cecile de Brunhoff, French author and pianist (died 2003)
1903 – Big Joe Williams, American Delta blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1982)
1904 – Björn Berglund, Swedish actor (died 1968)
1908 – Olivia Coolidge, English-American author and educator (died 2006)
1908 – Enver Hoxha, Albanian general and politician, Prime Minister of Albania (died 1985)
1918 – Louis Althusser, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (died 1990)
1925 – Angela Lansbury, English-American actress, singer, and producer (died 2022)
1927 – Günter Grass, German novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2015)
1928 – Mary Daly, American philosopher and theologian (died 2010)
1938 – Nico, German singer-songwriter, model, and actress (died 1988)
1946 – Suzanne Somers, American actress and producer (died 2023)
1947 – Bob Weir, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1958 – Tim Robbins, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1969 – Roy Hargrove, American trumpet player and composer (died 2018)
....and on this day in history....
1859 – Abolitionist John Brown and his supporters launch a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia (now West Virginia).
1882 – The Nickel Plate Railroad opens for business.
1916 – Margaret Sanger opens the first family planning clinic in the United States.
1923 – Walt Disney and his brother, Roy, found the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, today known as The Walt Disney Company.
1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis begins: U.S. President John F. Kennedy is informed of photos taken on October 14 by a U-2 showing nuclear missiles (the crisis will last for 13 days starting from this point).
1964 – China detonates its first nuclear weapon.
1964 – Leonid Brezhnev becomes leader of the Soviet Communist Party, while Alexei Kosygin becomes the head of government.
1968 – Tommie Smith and John Carlos are ejected from the US Olympic team for participating in the Olympics Black Power salute.
1973 – Henry Kissinger and Lê Đức Thọ are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
1978 – Cardinal Karol Wojtyła is elected to the papacy as Pope John Paul II, he becomes the first non-Italian pontiff since 1523.
1984 – Desmond Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
1995 – The Million Man March takes place in Washington, D.C. About 837,000 attend.
1998 – Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is arrested in London on a murder extradition warrant.
1999 – The magnitude 7.1 Hector Mine earthquake strikes Southern California