KALW Almanac - Thursday October 16, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 16th of October of 2025,

October 16 is the 289th day of the year

76 days remain until the end of the year

66 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:19:47 am

and sunset will be at 6:29:25 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:54:36 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:50 am at 0.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:41 am at 5.4 feet

The next low tide at 2:24 pm at 2.1 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:57 pm at 5.24 feet

The Moon is currently 22.4% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have the New Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 21st of October of 2025 at 5:25 am

Today is....

Conflict Resolution Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Global Cat Day

International ShakeOut Day

National Boss Day

National Cut Up Your Credit Card Day

National Department Store Day

National Dictionary Day

National Get Smart About Credit Day

National Learn a Word Day

National Liqueur Day

National Sports Day

Spirit Day

Steve Jobs Day

World Spine Day

Today is also....

Air Force Day in Bulgaria

Pope John Paul II Day in Poland

Death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan in Pakistan

Teachers' Day in Chile

World Food Day

Bu-Ma Democratic Protests Commemoration Day (South Korea)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with...

1758 – Noah Webster, American lexicographer (died 1843)

1854 – Karl Kautsky, Czech-German journalist, philosopher, and theologian (died 1938)

1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (died 1900)

1886 – David Ben-Gurion, Polish-Israeli soldier and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Israel (died 1973)

1888 – Eugene O'Neill, American playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1953)

1890 – Michael Collins, Irish general and politician, 2nd Irish Minister for Finance (died 1922)

1898 – William O. Douglas, American lawyer and jurist (died 1980)

1900 – Goose Goslin, American baseball player and manager (died 1971)

1903 – Cecile de Brunhoff, French author and pianist (died 2003)

1903 – Big Joe Williams, American Delta blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1982)

1904 – Björn Berglund, Swedish actor (died 1968)

1908 – Olivia Coolidge, English-American author and educator (died 2006)

1908 – Enver Hoxha, Albanian general and politician, Prime Minister of Albania (died 1985)

1918 – Louis Althusser, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (died 1990)

1925 – Angela Lansbury, English-American actress, singer, and producer (died 2022)

1927 – Günter Grass, German novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2015)

1928 – Mary Daly, American philosopher and theologian (died 2010)

1938 – Nico, German singer-songwriter, model, and actress (died 1988)

1946 – Suzanne Somers, American actress and producer (died 2023)

1947 – Bob Weir, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Tim Robbins, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1969 – Roy Hargrove, American trumpet player and composer (died 2018)

....and on this day in history....

1859 – Abolitionist John Brown and his supporters launch a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia (now West Virginia).

1882 – The Nickel Plate Railroad opens for business.

1916 – Margaret Sanger opens the first family planning clinic in the United States.

1923 – Walt Disney and his brother, Roy, found the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, today known as The Walt Disney Company.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis begins: U.S. President John F. Kennedy is informed of photos taken on October 14 by a U-2 showing nuclear missiles (the crisis will last for 13 days starting from this point).

1964 – China detonates its first nuclear weapon.

1964 – Leonid Brezhnev becomes leader of the Soviet Communist Party, while Alexei Kosygin becomes the head of government.

1968 – Tommie Smith and John Carlos are ejected from the US Olympic team for participating in the Olympics Black Power salute.

1973 – Henry Kissinger and Lê Đức Thọ are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1978 – Cardinal Karol Wojtyła is elected to the papacy as Pope John Paul II, he becomes the first non-Italian pontiff since 1523.

1984 – Desmond Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1995 – The Million Man March takes place in Washington, D.C. About 837,000 attend.

1998 – Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is arrested in London on a murder extradition warrant.

1999 – The magnitude 7.1 Hector Mine earthquake strikes Southern California