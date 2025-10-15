KALW Almanac - Wednesday October 15, 2025

Today is Wednesday, 15th of October of 2025,

October 15 is the 288th day of the year

77 days remain until the end of the year

67 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:18:50 am

and sunset will be at 6:30:47 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:54:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 12:54 am at 0.04 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:01 am at 5.18 feet

The next low tide at 1:26 pm at 2.69 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 6:48 pm

The Moon is currently 31.6% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days on Monday the 21st of October of 2025 at 5:25 am

Today is....

"I Love Lucy" Day

Breast Health Day

Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day

Global Dignity Day

Global Handwashing Day

Hagfish Day

International Day of Rural Women

International Pronouns Day

Love Your Body Day

My Mom Is a Student Day

National Aesthetician Day

National Cheese Curd Day

National Chicken Cacciatore Day

National Fossil Day

National Grouch Day

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day

National Lemon Bar Day

National Mushroom Day

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

National Pug Day

National Real Sugar Day

National Red Wine Day

National Roast Pheasant Day

National Shawarma Day (Canada)

National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day

National Take your Parents to Lunch Day

National White Cane Safety Day

Sewing Lovers Day

Simchat Torah

Today is also...

Breast Health Day (Europe)

Shwmae Su'mae Day (Wales)

White Cane Safety Day

World Students' Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get share cake and ice cream with...

70 BC – Virgil, Roman poet (died 19 BC)

1844 – Friedrich Nietzsche, German composer, poet, and philosopher (died 1900)

1858 – John L. Sullivan, American boxer, actor, and journalist (died 1918)

1881 – P. G. Wodehouse, English novelist and playwright (died 1975)

1905 – C. P. Snow, English chemist and author (died 1980)

1906 – Alicia Patterson, American journalist and publisher, co-founded Newsday (died 1963)

1906 – Victoria Spivey, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1976)

1909 – Robert Trout, American journalist (died 2000)

1917 – Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., American historian and critic (died 2007)

1920 – Mario Puzo, American author and screenwriter (died 1999)

1923 – Italo Calvino, Italian novelist, short story writer, and journalist (died 1985)

1924 – Lee Iacocca, American businessman and author (died 2019)

1926 – Michel Foucault, French historian and philosopher (died 1984)

1926 – Ed McBain, American author and screenwriter (died 2005)

1926 – Karl Richter, German organist and conductor (died 1981)

1935 – Barry McGuire, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1937 – Linda Lavin, American actress and singer (died 2024)

1938 – Fela Kuti, Nigerian musician and activist (died 1997)

1943 – Penny Marshall, American actress, director, and producer (died 2018)

1944 – David Trimble, Northern Irish lawyer and politician, 3rd First Minister of Northern Ireland, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2022)

1948 – Chris de Burgh, British-Irish singer-songwriter and pianist

1953 – Tito Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2024)

1953 – Larry Miller, American actor and comedian

1955 – Tanya Roberts, American actress (died 2021)

1969 – Dominic West, English actor and director

....and on this day in history....

1582 – Adoption of the Gregorian calendar begins, eventually leading to near-universal adoption.

1815 – Napoleon begins his exile on Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean.

1878 – The Edison Electric Light Company begins operation.

1928 – The airship Graf Zeppelin completes its first trans-Atlantic flight, landing at Lakehurst, New Jersey, United States.

1939 – The New York Municipal Airport (later renamed LaGuardia Airport) is dedicated.

1951 – Mexican chemist Luis E. Miramontes completes the synthesis of norethisterone, the basis of an early oral contraceptive.

1956 – FORTRAN, the first modern computer language, is first shared with the coding community.

1965 – Vietnam War: A draft card is burned during an anti-war rally by the Catholic Worker Movement, resulting in the first arrest under a new law.

1966 – The Black Panther Party is created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky becomes the all-time leading points scorer in the NHL.

1990 – Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions and open up his nation.

1994 – The United States, under the Clinton administration, returns Haiti's first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, to the island.

2016 – One hundred and ninety-seven nations amend the Montreal Protocol to include a phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons.