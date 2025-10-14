KALW Almanac - Tuesday October 14, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of October of 2025,

October 14 is the 287th day of the year

78 days remain until the end of the year

68 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:17:53 am

and sunset will be at 6:32:10 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:55:01 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F

The first high tide will be at 7:10 am at 4.94 feet

The first low tide at 12:13 pm at 3.2 feet

The next high tide at 5:31 pm at 5.48 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:54 am at 0.04 feet

The Moon is currently 41.8% visible

It's now a Waning Crescent

It was a quarter moon yesterday

We will have a New Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 21st of October of 2025 at 5:25 am

Ada Lovelace Day

Ada Lovelace Day (ALD) is an international celebration of the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Be Bald and Be Free Day

Headspace Day (Australia)

International Face Your Fears Day

National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day

National Dessert Day

National FRUMP Day

Also known as National Frugal, Responsible, Unpretentious, Mature Persons Day

national lowercase day

National Real Sugar Day

Own Business Day

Shemini Atzeret

Today is also....

Day of the Cathedral of the Living Pillar (Georgian Orthodox Church)

Mother's Day (Belarus)

National Education Day (Poland), formerly Teachers' Day

Nyerere Day (Tanzania)

Second Revolution Day (Yemen)

World Standards Day

14 October is the name of an Arabic daily newspaper published in Aden, Yemen. The paper has been in circulation since 1967. The paper was named after the revolution in the South of Yemen on 14 October 1967.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (died 1718)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (died 1975)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (died 1969)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (died 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (died 1962)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (died 1975)

1911 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1990)

1916 – C. Everett Koop, American admiral and surgeon, 13th United States Surgeon General (died 2013)

1930 – Mobutu Sese Seko, Congolese soldier and politician, President of Zaire (died 1997)

1931 Nikhil Banerjee, Indian classical musician, born in Calcutta, India (d. 1986)

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1938 – Melba Montgomery, American country music singer (died 2025)

1939 – Ralph Lauren, American fashion designer, founded the Ralph Lauren Corporatio

1940 – Cliff Richard, Indian-English singer-songwriter and actor

1949 – Katha Pollitt, American poet and author

1954 – Mordechai Vanunu, Moroccan-Israeli technician and academic

1958 – Thomas Dolby, English singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Chris Thomas King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1973 – George Floyd, American police brutality victim (died 2020)

1974 – Natalie Maines, American singer-songwriter

1987 – Jay Pharoah, American actor and comedian

1993 – Charlie Kirk, American media personality and political activist (died 2025)

....and on this day in history....

1656 – The General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony enacts the first punitive legislation against the Religious Society of Friends.

1884 – George Eastman receives a U.S. Government patent on his new paper-strip photographic film.

1888 – Louis Le Prince films the first motion picture, Roundhay Garden Scene.

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1912 – Former president Theodore Roosevelt is shot and mildly wounded by John Flammang Schrank in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With the fresh wound in his chest, and the bullet still within it, Roosevelt delivers his scheduled speech.

1949 – The Smith Act trials of Communist Party leaders in the United States convicts eleven defendants of conspiring to advocate the violent overthrow of the federal government.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when an American reconnaissance aircraft takes photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles being installed in Cuba.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. receives the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1964 – The Soviet Presidium and the Communist Party Central Committee each vote to accept Nikita Khrushchev's "voluntary" request to retire from his offices.

1968 – Jim Hines becomes the first man ever to break the so-called "ten-second barrier" in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 9.95 seconds.

1979 – The first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights draws approximately 100,000 people.

1982 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a War on Drugs.

1991 – Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1994 – Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the establishment of the Oslo Accords and the framing of future Palestinian self government.

2012 – Felix Baumgartner successfully jumps to Earth from a balloon in the stratosphere.

2021 – About 10,000 American employees of John Deere go on strike.