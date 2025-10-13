KALW Almanac - Monday October 13, 2025
Today is Monday, the 13th of October of 2025
October 13 is the 286th day of the year
79 days remain until the end of the year
69 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:56 am
and sunset will be at 6:33:33 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:55:14 pm.
The first high tide was at 6:05 am at 4.75 feet
The first low tide of the day will be at 10:41 am at 3.49 feet
The next high tide at 4:11 pm at 5.77 feet
and The final low tide of the day will be tonight at 11:47 pm at 0.1 feet
The Moon is currently 52.8% visible
It's the Third Quarter moon
It will be 50% visible at 11:13 am This morning
Holidays today include....
Columbus Day
English Language Day
Good Samaritan Day
Indigenous Peoples' Day
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction
International Day for Failure
International Plain Language Day
International Suit Up Day
Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
National Kick-Butt Day
National M&M Day
National No Bra Day
National Online Banking Day
National Train Your Brain Day
National Yorkshire Pudding Day
Native American Day
Silly Sayings Day
Thanksgiving (Canada)
The US Navy's Birthday
Treat Yo' Self Day
Today is also....
Azerbaijani Railway Day (Azerbaijan)
Doi taikomatsuri October 13–15 (Shikokuchūō, Ehime, Japan)
Paramedics' Day (Poland)
Rwagasore Day (Burundi)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....
1853 – Lillie Langtry, English actress and singer (died 1929)
1909 – Herblock, American author and illustrator (died 2001)
1909 – Art Tatum, American jazz pianist (died 1956)
1921 – Yves Montand, Italian-French actor and singer (died 1991)
1925 – Lenny Bruce, American comedian and actor (died 1966)
1925 – Margaret Thatcher, English chemist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (died 2013)
1927 – Lee Konitz, American saxophonist and composer (died 2020)
1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek singer and politician
1938 – Shirley Caesar, American gospel singer-songwriter
1940 – Pharoah Sanders, American saxophonist and bandleader (died 2022)
1941 – Paul Simon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – Lacy J. Dalton, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Sammy Hagar, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1948 – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani musician (died 1997)
1950 – Mollie Katzen, American chef and author
1950 – Simon Nicol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1959 – Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson
1962 – Jerry Rice, American football player
1964 – Doug Emhoff, American lawyer and second gentlemen of the United States
1964 – Christopher Judge, American actor and producer
1969 – Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress
1971 – Sacha Baron Cohen, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter
....and on this day in history....
1821 – The Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire is publicly proclaimed.
1843 – In New York City, B'nai B'rith, the oldest Jewish service organization in the world, is founded.
1908 – Margaret Travers Symons bursts into the UK parliament and becomes the first woman to speak there
1983 – Ameritech Mobile Communications launches the first US cellular network in Chicago.
2019 – Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record for a woman runner with a time of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.
