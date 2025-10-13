KALW Almanac - Monday October 13, 2025

Today is Monday, the 13th of October of 2025

October 13 is the 286th day of the year

79 days remain until the end of the year

69 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16:56 am

and sunset will be at 6:33:33 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:55:14 pm.

The first high tide was at 6:05 am at 4.75 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 10:41 am at 3.49 feet

The next high tide at 4:11 pm at 5.77 feet

and The final low tide of the day will be tonight at 11:47 pm at 0.1 feet

The Moon is currently 52.8% visible

It's the Third Quarter moon

It will be 50% visible at 11:13 am This morning

Holidays today include....

Columbus Day

English Language Day

Good Samaritan Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

International Day for Failure

International Plain Language Day

International Suit Up Day

Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

National Kick-Butt Day

National M&M Day

National No Bra Day

National Online Banking Day

National Train Your Brain Day

National Yorkshire Pudding Day

Native American Day

Silly Sayings Day

Thanksgiving (Canada)

The US Navy's Birthday

Treat Yo' Self Day

Today is also....

Azerbaijani Railway Day (Azerbaijan)

Doi taikomatsuri October 13–15 (Shikokuchūō, Ehime, Japan)

Paramedics' Day (Poland)

Rwagasore Day (Burundi)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1853 – Lillie Langtry, English actress and singer (died 1929)

1909 – Herblock, American author and illustrator (died 2001)

1909 – Art Tatum, American jazz pianist (died 1956)

1921 – Yves Montand, Italian-French actor and singer (died 1991)

1925 – Lenny Bruce, American comedian and actor (died 1966)

1925 – Margaret Thatcher, English chemist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (died 2013)

1927 – Lee Konitz, American saxophonist and composer (died 2020)

1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek singer and politician

1938 – Shirley Caesar, American gospel singer-songwriter

1940 – Pharoah Sanders, American saxophonist and bandleader (died 2022)

1941 – Paul Simon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – Lacy J. Dalton, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sammy Hagar, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani musician (died 1997)

1950 – Mollie Katzen, American chef and author

1950 – Simon Nicol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959 – Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson

1962 – Jerry Rice, American football player

1964 – Doug Emhoff, American lawyer and second gentlemen of the United States

1964 – Christopher Judge, American actor and producer

1969 – Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress

1971 – Sacha Baron Cohen, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter

....and on this day in history....

1821 – The Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire is publicly proclaimed.

1843 – In New York City, B'nai B'rith, the oldest Jewish service organization in the world, is founded.

1908 – Margaret Travers Symons bursts into the UK parliament and becomes the first woman to speak there

1983 – Ameritech Mobile Communications launches the first US cellular network in Chicago.

2019 – Kenyan Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record for a woman runner with a time of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Many of my sources of information for our daily almanac

come from agencies operated by the US Government

which is currently closed down...

However some good people are still working so that we all can have this information

on the internet and (of course) on the radio....