KALW Almanac - Friday October 10, 2025

Today is Friday, the 10th of October of 2025,

October 10 is the 283rd day of the year

82 days remain until the end of the year.

72 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:14:07 am

and sunset will be at 6:37:49 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:55:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F.

The first high tide was at 2:15 am at 5 feet

The first low tide will be in a few minutes at 7:04 am at 2.68 feet

The next high tide at 1:07 pm. at 6.73 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:16 pm at -0.76 feet

The Moon is currently 83.6% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 13th of October of 2025 at 11:13 am

Today is....

Hug a Drummer Day

International Stage Management Day

National Angel Food Cake Day

National Cake Decorating Day

National Handbag Day

National Haunted House Day

National Hug-a-Kevin Day

National Love Your Hair Day

National Metric Day

National SHIFT10 Day

National Tic Tac Day

National Tuxedo Day

National Walk to a Park Day

Powers of Ten Day

Squid and Cuttlefish Day

U.S. Naval Academy Da

Vet Nurse Day

World Egg Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day in Poland

Army Day in Sri Lanka

Capital Liberation Day in Vietnam

Constitution Day in Sint Maarten

Curaçao Day, anniversary of autonomy

Double Ten Day (The National Day of Republic of China), celebrates outbreak of the Wuchang Uprising in 1911 that led to founding of the Republic of China in 1912

Fiji Day, celebrates the independence of Fiji from United Kingdom in 1970

Finnish Literature Day in Finland

Independence Day, commemorates the proclamation of Cuba's independence from Spain and the beginning of the Ten Years' War in 1868.

Party Foundation Day in North Korea

World Day Against the Death Penalty

World Mental Health Day

World Porridge Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1780 – John Abercrombie, Scottish physician and philosopher (died 1844)

1813 – Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer and philanthropist (died 1901

1900 – Helen Hayes, American actress (died 1993)

1906 – R. K. Narayan, Indian author (died 2001)

1914 – Ivory Joe Hunter, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1974)

1917 – Thelonious Monk, American pianist and composer (died 1982)

1924 – James Clavell, Australian-American director, producer, screenwriter, and author (died 1994)

1924 – Ed Wood, American actor, director, producer, screenwriter (died 1978)

1930 – Harold Pinter, English playwright, screenwriter, director Nobel Prize laureate (died 2008)

1930 – Adlai Stevenson III, American lawyer and politician (died 2021)

1941 – Peter Coyote, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1946 – John Prine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2020)

1948 – Cyril Neville, American R&B percussionist and singer

1949 – Jessica Harper, American actress

1950 – Nora Roberts, American author

1954 – David Lee Roth, American singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Tanya Tucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Daniel Pearl, American-Israeli journalist (died 2002)

1967 – Gavin Newsom, American businessman and politician, 40th and current Governor of California

1971 – Evgeny Kissin, Russian pianist

Clare Hollingworth OBE (10 October 1911 – 10 January 2017) was an English journalist and author. She was the first war correspondent to report the outbreak of World War II, described as "the scoop of the century". As a rookie reporter for The Daily Telegraph in 1939, while travelling from Poland to Germany, she spotted and reported German forces massed on the Polish border; The Daily Telegraph headline read: "1,000 tanks massed on Polish border"; three days later she was the first to report the German invasion of Poland.

....and on this day in history....

1492 – The crew of Christopher Columbus's ship, the Santa Maria, attempt a mutiny.

1760 – In a treaty with the Dutch colonial authorities, the Ndyuka people of Suriname – descended from escaped slaves – gain territorial autonomy.

1846 – Triton, the largest moon of the planet Neptune, is discovered by English astronomer William Lassell.

1903 – The Women's Social and Political Union is founded in support of the enfranchisement of British women.

1957 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologizes to Ghanaian finance minister Komla Agbeli Gbedemah after he is refused service in a Delaware

1963 – The Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty comes into effect.

1964 – The Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony is the first to be relayed live by satellites.

1967 – The Outer Space Treaty comes into force.

1969 – King Crimson releases their debut album, In the Court of the Crimson King.

1973 – U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns after being charged with evasion of federal income tax.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Many of my sources of information for our daily almanac

come from agencies operated by the US Government

which is currently closed down...

However some good people are still working so that we all can have this information

on the internet and (of course) on the radio....