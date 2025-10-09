KALW Almanac - Thursday October 9, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 9th of October of 2025
October 9 is the 282nd day of the year
83 days remain until the end of the year
73 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:13:12 am
and sunset will be at 6:39:15 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:56:13 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.8°F
The first high tide will be at 1:10 am at 5.25 feet
The first low tide will be at 6:19 am at 2.15 feet
The next high tide at 12:24 pm at 6.78 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:19 pm at -0.82 feet
The Moon is currently 91.8% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous moon
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 13th of October of 2025 at 11:13 am
Today is....
Curious Events Day
Fire Prevention Day
International Beer and Pizza Day
National Depression Screening Day
National Moldy Cheese Day
National Polenta Day (Italy)
National Pro-Life Cupcake Day
National Sneakers Day
Nautilus Night
Ombuds Day
Scrubs Day
Submarine-Hoagie-Hero-Grinder Day
World Sight Day
Today is also....
Hangul Day in South Korea
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uganda from United Kingdom in 1962
Independence of Guayaquil from Spain in 1820 in Ecuador
Leif Erikson Day in the United States, Iceland and Norway
National Day of Commemorating the Holocaust in Romania
National Nanotechnology Day in the United States
Takayama Autumn Festival in Takayama, Japan
World Post Day
Indian Foreign Service Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....
1835 – Camille Saint-Saëns, French composer and conductor (died 1921)
1888 – Nikolai Bukharin, Russian journalist and politician (died 1938)
1890 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (died 1944)
1907 – Jacques Tati, French actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1982)
1918 – E. Howard Hunt, American CIA officer and author (died 2007)
1920 – Yusef Lateef, American saxophonist, composer, and educator (died 2013)
1934 – Abdullah Ibrahim, South African pianist and composer
1940 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 1980)
1941 – Trent Lott, American lawyer and politician
1941 – Omali Yeshitela, political activist and founder of the Uhuru Movement
1942 – Michael Palmer, American physician and author (died 2013)
1944 – John Entwistle, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (died 2002)
1944 – Nona Hendryx, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1945 – Amjad Ali Khan, Indian classical Sarod player
1948 – Jackson Browne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – Tony Shalhoub, American actor and producer
1964 – Guillermo del Toro, Mexican-American director, producer, and screenwriter
1969 – PJ Harvey, English musician, singer-songwriter, writer, poet, and composer
1969 – Steve McQueen, English director, producer, and screenwriter
1975 – Sean Lennon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor
....and on this day in history....
1446 – The Hangul alphabet is published in Korea.
1604 – Kepler's Supernova is the most recent supernova to be observed within the Milky Way.
1701 – The Collegiate School of Connecticut (later renamed Yale University) is chartered in Old Saybrook.
1804 – Hobart, capital of Tasmania, is founded.
1834 – Opening of the Dublin and Kingstown Railway, the first public railway on the island of Ireland.
1847 – Slavery is abolished in the Swedish colony of Saint Barthélemy.
1874 – The Universal Postal Union is created by the Treaty of Bern.
1919 – The Cincinnati Reds win the World Series, resulting in the Black Sox Scandal.
1936 – Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam) begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles.
1969 – In Chicago, the National Guard is called in as demonstrations continue over the trial of the "Chicago Eight".
1980 – Pope John Paul II greets the Dalai Lama during a private audience in Vatican City.
1981 – President François Mitterrand abolishes capital punishment in France.
1986 – The Phantom of the Opera, eventually the second longest running musical in London, opens at Her Majesty's Theatre.
1986 – Fox Broadcasting Company (FBC) launches as the fourth US television network.