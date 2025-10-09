KALW Almanac - Thursday October 9, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 9th of October of 2025

October 9 is the 282nd day of the year

83 days remain until the end of the year

73 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:13:12 am

and sunset will be at 6:39:15 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:56:13 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.8°F

The first high tide will be at 1:10 am at 5.25 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:19 am at 2.15 feet

The next high tide at 12:24 pm at 6.78 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:19 pm at -0.82 feet

The Moon is currently 91.8% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 13th of October of 2025 at 11:13 am

Today is....

Curious Events Day

Fire Prevention Day

International Beer and Pizza Day

National Depression Screening Day

National Moldy Cheese Day

National Polenta Day (Italy)

National Pro-Life Cupcake Day

National Sneakers Day

Nautilus Night

Ombuds Day

Scrubs Day

Submarine-Hoagie-Hero-Grinder Day

World Sight Day

Today is also....

Hangul Day in South Korea

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uganda from United Kingdom in 1962

Independence of Guayaquil from Spain in 1820 in Ecuador

Leif Erikson Day in the United States, Iceland and Norway

National Day of Commemorating the Holocaust in Romania

National Nanotechnology Day in the United States

Takayama Autumn Festival in Takayama, Japan

World Post Day

Indian Foreign Service Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1835 – Camille Saint-Saëns, French composer and conductor (died 1921)

1888 – Nikolai Bukharin, Russian journalist and politician (died 1938)

1890 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (died 1944)

1907 – Jacques Tati, French actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1982)

1918 – E. Howard Hunt, American CIA officer and author (died 2007)

1920 – Yusef Lateef, American saxophonist, composer, and educator (died 2013)

1934 – Abdullah Ibrahim, South African pianist and composer

1940 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 1980)

1941 – Trent Lott, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Omali Yeshitela, political activist and founder of the Uhuru Movement

1942 – Michael Palmer, American physician and author (died 2013)

1944 – John Entwistle, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (died 2002)

1944 – Nona Hendryx, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1945 – Amjad Ali Khan, Indian classical Sarod player

1948 – Jackson Browne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Tony Shalhoub, American actor and producer

1964 – Guillermo del Toro, Mexican-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – PJ Harvey, English musician, singer-songwriter, writer, poet, and composer

1969 – Steve McQueen, English director, producer, and screenwriter

1975 – Sean Lennon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

....and on this day in history....

1446 – The Hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

1604 – Kepler's Supernova is the most recent supernova to be observed within the Milky Way.

1701 – The Collegiate School of Connecticut (later renamed Yale University) is chartered in Old Saybrook.

1804 – Hobart, capital of Tasmania, is founded.

1834 – Opening of the Dublin and Kingstown Railway, the first public railway on the island of Ireland.

1847 – Slavery is abolished in the Swedish colony of Saint Barthélemy.

1874 – The Universal Postal Union is created by the Treaty of Bern.

1919 – The Cincinnati Reds win the World Series, resulting in the Black Sox Scandal.

1936 – Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam) begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles.

1969 – In Chicago, the National Guard is called in as demonstrations continue over the trial of the "Chicago Eight".

1980 – Pope John Paul II greets the Dalai Lama during a private audience in Vatican City.

1981 – President François Mitterrand abolishes capital punishment in France.

1986 – The Phantom of the Opera, eventually the second longest running musical in London, opens at Her Majesty's Theatre.

1986 – Fox Broadcasting Company (FBC) launches as the fourth US television network.