KALW Almanac - Wednesday October 8, 2025
Today is Wednesday, the 8th of October of 2025
October 8 is the 281st day of the year
84 days remain until the end of the year.
74 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:12:17 am
and sunset will be at 6:40:42 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:56:29 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F.
The first high tide was at 12:10 am at 5.49 feet
The first low tide will be at 5:38 am at 1.57 feet
The next high tide at 11:57 am at 6.66 feet
and the last low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:28 pm at -0.66 feet
The Moon is currently 97.2% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous moon
It was a full moon a couple of days ago
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 13th of October of 2025 at 11:13 am
Today is....
Alvin C. York Day
American Touch Tag Day
Emergency Nurses Day
International Off-Road Day
International Top Spinning Day
Latina Women's Equal Pay Day
National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day
National Curves Day
National Fluffernutter Day
National Hero Day
National Pet Obesity Awareness Day
National Pierogi Day
National Salmon Day
National Stop Bullying Day
Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today
World Octopus Day
Today is also....
World Space Week (October 4–10)
Air Force Day in India
Arbor Day in Namibia
Children's Day in Iran
Navy Day in Peru
International Lesbian Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You get to blow out candles with....
1585 – Heinrich Schütz, German organist and composer (died 1672)
1882 – Harry McClintock, American singer-songwriter and poet (died 1957)
1890 – Eddie Rickenbacker, American soldier and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (died 1973)
1893 – Clarence Williams, American pianist and composer (died 1965)
1895 – King Zog I of Albania (died 1961)
1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (died 1974)
1910 – Gus Hall, American soldier and politician (died 2000)
1920 – Frank Herbert, American journalist, photographer, and author (died 1986)
1930 – Pepper Adams, American saxophonist and composer (died 1986)
1930 – Faith Ringgold, American painter and activist (died 2024)
1936 – Rona Barrett, American journalist and businesswoman
1939 – Paul Hogan, Australian actor, producer, and screenwriter
1939 – Harvey Pekar, American author and critic (died 2010)
1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist
1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter
1943 – R. L. Stine, American author, screenwriter, and producer
1946 – Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian scholar, activist, and politician
1946 – Dennis Kucinich, American journalist and politician, 53rd Mayor of Cleveland
1948 – Johnny Ramone, American guitarist and songwriter (died 2004)
1949 – Sigourney Weaver, American actress and producer
1956 – Stephanie Zimbalist, American actress
1958 – Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian-German physician and politician, Defense Minister of Germany, President of the European Commission
1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1970 – Sadiq Khan, English lawyer and politician, Minister of State for Transport, Mayor of London
1985 – Bruno Mars, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
....and on this day in history....
1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh's Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.
1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara and his men are captured in Bolivia.
1969 – The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago.
1970 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wins the Nobel Prize in literature.
1982 – After its London premiere, Cats opens on Broadway and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.
2001 – U.S. president George W. Bush announces the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security.
Many of my sources of information for our daily almanac
come from agencies operated by the US Government
which is currently closed down...
However some good people are still working so that we all can have this information
on the internet and (of course) on the radio....