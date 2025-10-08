KALW Almanac - Wednesday October 8, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 8th of October of 2025

October 8 is the 281st day of the year

84 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:12:17 am

and sunset will be at 6:40:42 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:56:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F.

The first high tide was at 12:10 am at 5.49 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:38 am at 1.57 feet

The next high tide at 11:57 am at 6.66 feet

and the last low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:28 pm at -0.66 feet

The Moon is currently 97.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

It was a full moon a couple of days ago

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 13th of October of 2025 at 11:13 am

Today is....

Alvin C. York Day

American Touch Tag Day

Emergency Nurses Day

International Off-Road Day

International Top Spinning Day

Latina Women's Equal Pay Day

National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work and School Day

National Curves Day

National Fluffernutter Day

National Hero Day

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

National Pierogi Day

National Salmon Day

National Stop Bullying Day

Stop America's Violence Everywhere Today

World Octopus Day

Today is also....

World Space Week (October 4–10)

Air Force Day in India

Arbor Day in Namibia

Children's Day in Iran

Navy Day in Peru

International Lesbian Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You get to blow out candles with....

1585 – Heinrich Schütz, German organist and composer (died 1672)

1882 – Harry McClintock, American singer-songwriter and poet (died 1957)

1890 – Eddie Rickenbacker, American soldier and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (died 1973)

1893 – Clarence Williams, American pianist and composer (died 1965)

1895 – King Zog I of Albania (died 1961)

1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (died 1974)

1910 – Gus Hall, American soldier and politician (died 2000)

1920 – Frank Herbert, American journalist, photographer, and author (died 1986)

1930 – Pepper Adams, American saxophonist and composer (died 1986)

1930 – Faith Ringgold, American painter and activist (died 2024)

1936 – Rona Barrett, American journalist and businesswoman

1939 – Paul Hogan, Australian actor, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – Harvey Pekar, American author and critic (died 2010)

1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist

1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1943 – R. L. Stine, American author, screenwriter, and producer

1946 – Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian scholar, activist, and politician

1946 – Dennis Kucinich, American journalist and politician, 53rd Mayor of Cleveland

1948 – Johnny Ramone, American guitarist and songwriter (died 2004)

1949 – Sigourney Weaver, American actress and producer

1956 – Stephanie Zimbalist, American actress

1958 – Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian-German physician and politician, Defense Minister of Germany, President of the European Commission

1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Sadiq Khan, English lawyer and politician, Minister of State for Transport, Mayor of London

1985 – Bruno Mars, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

....and on this day in history....

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh's Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.

1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara and his men are captured in Bolivia.

1969 – The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago.

1970 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wins the Nobel Prize in literature.

1982 – After its London premiere, Cats opens on Broadway and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.

2001 – U.S. president George W. Bush announces the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security.

Many of my sources of information for our daily almanac

come from agencies operated by the US Government

which is currently closed down...

However some good people are still working so that we all can have this information

on the internet and (of course) on the radio....